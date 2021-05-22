U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT

FILE PHOTO: Adolescents receive COVID-19 vaccine
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency's vaccine safety group.

The CDC is reviewing several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults may have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after vaccination, the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/22/health/cdc-heart-teens-vaccination.html said, citing CDC officials.

Reuters could not immediately reach the CDC for comment.

There were "relatively few" cases and they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the CDC's vaccine safety group.

The review is in the early stages, and the agency has yet to determine whether there is any evidence the vaccines caused the heart condition, the New York Times said.

The heart problem seems to have occurred predominantly in adolescents and young adults about four days after their second dose of either the Moderna Inc or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, both of which are mRNA vaccines.

Earlier this month the U.S. authorized the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID: 2 S'pore Poly students, 4 children among 22 new community cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (22 May), taking the country's total case count to 61,799.

  • Prince William says BBC failed his mother

    William's astonishing rebuke to the public broadcaster comes after a report published Thursday said the inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Diana, and that the broadcaster covered up the deception.During the "Panorama" interview, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, Diana shocked the nation by admitting to an affair and sharing details of her marriage to the heir to the throne and William's father, Prince Charles.Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36."It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," William, 38, said in a statement."It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."In a separate statement issued at the same time, William's brother Harry did not mention the BBC by name, but drew broader aim at the media and the "ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices (which) ultimately took her life."

  • Gigi Hadid Twinned With Khai in a Sweet Pic, and We Can’t Get Over How Grown Her Baby Is!

    Wait, wasn't Khai just born yesterday?

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Prince William says he 'found solace' in Scotland

    In a speech to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday (May 22), William recalled the moment he learned of his mother's death in 1997 at the royal holiday home in Balmoral.But he added Scotland was also the place where he met his future wife 20 years, a moment he recalled with "great joy".The Duke of Cambridge was giving the opening address of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh.The speech comes a day after damning revelations of how a bombshell 1995 interview with William's late mother Princess Diana was secured by the BBC.

  • How greenlighting Pfizer's new vaccine storage requirements could dramatically improve access

    With little fanfare, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer permission this week to store its COVID-19 vaccine in a typical refrigerator for one month -- freeing the vaccine from the need to be shipped in cumbersome boxes stuffed with dry ice. Among authorized COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer's vaccine was notorious for its ultra-cold storage requirements. Now, as the only vaccine authorized for children ages 12 to 17, this new flexibility could dramatically accelerate the effort to vaccinate America's teens and adolescents.

  • If You Notice This When You're Walking, Your Heart May Be in Trouble

    In the U.S., one person dies of heart disease every 36 seconds, making it the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's exactly why heart symptoms—however subtle—should always be taken seriously.However, heart conditions aren't always signaled by a telltale pain in the chest or arm: there are other red flags that may tip you off to a coronary condition. David Newby, MD, PhD, a professor of cardiology at the BHF Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Edinburgh, recently alerted the public to one such symptom. He warned that this seemingly unrelated sensation, which can occur when you walk or exercise, could be a sign of a serious heart problem. Read on to find out which surprising symptom to look out for on your next stroll.RELATED: If You Have Swelling in 1 of These 3 Areas, It Could Be Heart Disease. The subtle symptom could tip you off to Peripheral Arterial Disease. In his warning, Newby sounded the alarm against a condition called Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), which affects an estimated 8.5 million Americans—in many cases, without their knowledge.According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), PAD is caused when a buildup of plaque from fatty deposits or excess calcium causes one's arteries to harden, narrow, or become blocked. This leads to a reduction of blood flow to the legs and feet, and can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke.And for more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Cramping in your calves can be a sign of PAD. Newby says that this reduced blood flow to the legs can trigger PAD symptoms when you walk or exercise. "If you get a gripping, cramping sensation in your calves when you are walking, it might be worth seeing your doctor, as that can be a marker of PAD," he wrote for BHF's Heart Matters Magazine. He suggested making an appointment with your medical provider if you happen to notice this type of cramping.The APMA seconds his recommendation, adding that you should never ignore leg pain without a known cause. "It is important to discuss any leg or thigh pain that you are having with your podiatric physician since it could be a warning sign of a serious disease such as PAD," the organization says, noting that early intervention can reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke.RELATED: If You Skip This Meal, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Studies Say. Changing your health habits can help. According to the American Heart Association, there is no silver bullet solution for curing PAD, but there are several ways to reduce or even reverse your symptoms. These lifestyle changes most commonly include a healthy diet, increased exercise, and quitting tobacco. Additionally, some doctors may prescribe claudication medication or surgery in more severe cases.As with many heart conditions, early detection of PAD is key. Thankfully, your podiatric physician can perform a simple test called an ankle-brachial index (ABI) to determine if you have this condition. By comparing the blood pressure in your ankles with the blood pressure in your arm, an ABI should alert your doctor to the problem if one exists. Look out for these other leg symptoms, too. As the APMA points out, your leg symptoms resulting from PAD may go beyond simple cramping. The organization says that you may also experience the symptom as "fatigue, tiredness, or pain in your legs, thighs, or buttocks that always happens when you walk but goes away when you rest," or "foot or toe pain…that often disturbs your sleep."Those with PAD may also develop skin wounds or ulcers on the feet or toes that do not heal for eight to 12 weeks. For this reason, the American Heart Association suggests always taking off your socks for routine check ups.RELATED: If You Take This Popular Supplement, Your Heart May Be Risk, Study Says.

  • Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

    Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday's newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • UK able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time, Home Office plans reveal

    The UK will be able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time in plans revealed on Sunday by the Home Office. The new digital system will mean that the Government can now accurately measure levels of immigration. The system will also be able to check whether people have permission to enter the country, meaning that the Home Office and border officials can crack down on foreign criminals entering the UK. Those wishing to come to the UK without a visa or immigration status will have to apply for an American-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), around 30 million of which are expected to be processed each year. Migration estimates in the UK have been inaccurate for decades, with the number of Europeans living in the country going underestimated by millions. It was estimated that 3 million people from the continent lived in the UK, but as of last month there have been more than 5.4 million applications from Europeans for settled status. It comes after senior Tory MPs raised questions about the quality of Government data on migrants in Britain, which affects public services plans to meet demand. Last week John Hayes,a former Conservative security minister, said: “It’s really clear that taking back control of our borders means knowing who is coming and going.” The new “fully digital” reforms to the immigation system are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “Now we have taken back control and ended free movement, security is at the very heart of our immigration strategy. “Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and out of the country, giving us control over who comes to the UK. “Our new approach will make it easier to identify potential threats before they reach the border. The British people will have confidence that the strongest controls are in place to keep them safe.”

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • New photo suggests Princess Latifa is alive. This is the first sighting of the Dubai princess since videos emerged of her claiming she was being held hostage.

    Princess Latifa, daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, had claimed she was a hostage against her will in a "villa prison."

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Elon Musk says he supports cryptocurrency in a 'battle' with fiat money, like government-backed coins and bills

    "The true battle is between fiat and crypto," Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday. "On balance, I support the latter."

  • Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

    The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo expects Biggio to be ready to return when eligible to come of the IL. Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch bhit.

  • Democratic senators appear to resist calling on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: 'That's up to him'

    Democrats face a court with a 6-3 conservative majority, with abortion rights and gun laws on the line in a highly polarized political environment.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Production issues, hesitancy in Russia and failure abroad: Is the Sputnik vaccine unravelling?

    When a vaccination centre opened in a high-end department store on Red Square at the start of the year, Moscow residents were queuing up to get their dose of the Russian-produced Sputnik V. Now that queue has died down to a trickle, and shoppers passing by the pop-up vaccination hub on a recent weekday afternoon said they were in no rush to get the jab. “I’m not even thinking about it,” said Svetlana Sharshunovich, 45, strolling through the Soviet-era GUM store with her son. “We don’t know enough about the virus or the vaccine. I take my vitamins and I live healthily, that’s enough.” Despite President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that Sputnik V is the best vaccine in the world and “as reliable as a Kalashnikov”, such hesitancy is widespread in Russia, where authorities have been criticised for a lack of transparency on the drug. And this hesitancy is not the only setback the much-vaunted vaccine now faces. Problems with production and distribution have been reported in recent weeks, as foreign scientists continue to raise questions about its efficacy. Meanwhile, domestic Covid case numbers are rising, prompting concerns about a “third wave” of the virus.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.