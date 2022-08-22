U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Novavax logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for the vaccine for the age group last week.

The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

The company said it was late to the U.S. market and also pointed to softer demand in the face of a global vaccine supply glut.

So far 11,990 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, according to latest government data.

The vaccine, which has already been cleared in countries such as Japan and Australia for use among adolescents, has also been plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays and sluggish uptake in key markets such as Europe.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Spain approves 'dose-sparing' of monkeypox vaccine

    Spanish health authorities on Monday approved a new monkeypox vaccination strategy, allowing more people to get vaccinated with smaller doses amid scarce supplies, the health ministry said in a statement. Each dose of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, the only monkeypox vaccine currently available, will be divided into five doses, with exceptions for pregnant women and immunocompromised people, the ministry said. With the new strategy, Spain follows in the footsteps of Britain, which also approved the use of smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Monday, following the European Medicines Agency decision last week to allow "dose-sparing".

  • Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, another injured

    Steven Magana, 23, is dead and another man is injured after suffering gunshot wounds in the area of South Mountain Avenue and 24th Street on Sunday.

  • Afghanistan's former presidential spokeswoman is adjusting to life in the United States. But the heartbreak of her country's collapse — and her own escape — haunts her a year later.

    Durani Jawed Waziri never imagined she'd be forced to flee Afghanistan. She longs for a future back home.

  • Driver in stolen car is shot, killed by officer after ramming police car, NC cops say

    The officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adolescents

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday cleared Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents, paving the way to expand eligibility for the fourth shot available in the United States. The two-dose regimen utilizes protein-based technology previously leveraged in vaccines to combat other viruses, offering an alternative for Americans skeptical of Pfizer and…

  • Dave Ramsey Says the Housing Market Is Not Crazy Anymore. Should You Plan to Buy This Year?

    There's a reason home prices have been sky-high this year. The real estate market has lacked inventory in a serious way. In a recent blog post, financial guru Dave Ramsay wrote, "The crazy time of houses selling in a few hours after getting 20 offers for thousands of dollars over asking price is finished."

  • Inequality and Disparity in the Work World: Seeking and Maintaining Employment as a Black Trans Woman

    In this society, there are many people who are unaware of what we face, and some who just don’t consider the fact that we face work-place discrimination so frequently. I’m sharing my story with you all in the hope that it brings greater awareness of the issues, and more allyship for trans people in the workplace.View Entire Post ›

  • McDonald’s testing a ‘Chicken Big Mac’ in the U.S. after the sandwich sold out in the U.K.

    McDonald’s MCD will bring a chicken remix of its famous Big Mac sandwich to select restaurants in the United States, after a test run of its “Chicken Big Mac” was a hit in the United Kingdom, according to multiple media reports. The new sandwich features two tempura chicken patties instead of the original beef hamburgers, which are topped with pickles, shredded lettuce and American cheese, and served on a sesame seed bun. The U.S. “Chicken Big Mac” test-run will only be in a few locations in Miami, Florida to begin with, however.

  • Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte Are All Starting at a New School Together This Fall

    We'd love to attend that back-to-school night.

  • German economy minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Economy Minister Robert Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use. These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the government's open-door day. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated legislation to halt the use of nuclear power by the end of this year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 with a majority of voters in favour.

  • FDA Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Use In Adolescents

    The FDA has granted expanded use authorization for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The move comes immediately after New Zealand approved the shot for the same group. The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents. In pediatric expansion, the vaccine achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with clinical efficacy of 78.29% overall when the Delta variant was the predomin

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative, and Novavax vaccine is now allowed for U.S. teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • Double-homicide suspect thought to be hiding in Pierce County arrested by Tacoma police

    He was wanted in connection to the killing of a Kitsap County couple found dead Thursday at their Olalla home.

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks.

  • Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

    Actor’s friend and co-star said he had been ‘very frail for quite some time’

  • Japan PM Kishida's support tumbles, hit by questions over church and COVID

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a public opinion poll. Links to the church founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings have become a headache for Kishida since July 8, when former premier Shinzo Abe was shot and his suspected killer said his mother was bankrupted by the church and blamed Abe for promoting it. According to a survey done at the weekend by the Mainichi Shimbun daily, Kishida's support fell to 36% from 52% a month ago, the lowest since he took office last October.

  • German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarBenchma

  • Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?

    Deon Cain is starting to turn heads with the Eagles. Who is he and can he make the roster? By Reuben Frank

  • Rusty Bowers says watching the transformation of the Arizona GOP is like 'being the first colonizer on Jupiter'

    "It's a party that doesn't have any thought," the outgoing Arizona House speaker said of his party. "It's all emotional, it's all revenge."