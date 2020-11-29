U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

Medical personnel dispense free Covid-19 tests in El Paso
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Memorial Medical Center, a family, like many across America, watches and waits while a loved one struggles with COVID in an intensive care ward.

Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital.

She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said.

"I feel as a nurses, we're seeing a type of nursing we've never seen," she said. "Usually they (patients) come in they come in and get better and go home. This is a whole different ballgame. The virus - it's not getting better."

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Paul Ratje in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Leslie Adler and Gerry Doyle)

