U.S. CDC reports total of 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 97,049 deaths

A man passes a COVID-19 sign on the boardwalk at Bethany Beach in Delaware

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,622,114 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,229 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 97,049.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 23, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.





