U.S. CDC says 41.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 20.5 million administered

Coronavirus vaccination site at NYCHA housing complex in Brooklyn

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 20,537,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 41,411,550 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

The agency said 17,390,345 people had received one or more doses, while 3,027,865 people got the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 2,437,670 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 22, the agency had administered 19,107,959 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 39,892,400 doses.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

