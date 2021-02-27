U.S. CDC says risk of Ebola to the United States is extremely low

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was closely following outbreaks of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea, and said the risk of Ebola to the United States was extremely low.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. government will institute public health measures for the very small number of travelers arriving from the DRC and Guinea," the CDC said in a statement late on Friday.

"The Biden Administration is committed to working closely with the affected countries to end these outbreaks before they grow into epidemics," the CDC said.

Guinea started an Ebola vaccination campaign on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said earlier in the week, as authorities race to contain the first resurgence of the virus there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016.

The resurgence of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids, has alarmed governments in the region and international health organizations, concerned that a major outbreak could overwhelm health infrastructures already battling a pandemic.

The CDC said on Friday that beginning next week, travelers from DRC and Guinea will be funneled to six U.S. airports. Airlines will collect passenger information for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding a flight to the U.S. who were in DRC or Guinea within the previous 21 days.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Biden will take no action against MBS after intelligence report finds Saudi leader responsible for murder of journalist

    State Department sanctions 76 Saudis for targeting dissidents, but MBS not included

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • FBI identifies suspect in death of Capitol police officer during Trump riot

    FBI investigators have identified a single suspect in the death of a US Capitol police officer during the pro-Trump riot last month, reports say. Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after being sprayed in the face with a chemical substance, believed to be bear spray, while defending the Capitol Building on 6 January. Now investigators have pinpointed a suspect in a video who attacked several officers, including Mr Sicknick, with bear spray, officials told the New York Times.

  • 'Things are tenuous' as COVID cases rise -CDC

    “We at the CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.” The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that the number of COVID-19 cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week, a development she described as concerning while urging Americans to remain vigilant. "Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions. Cases, hospital admissions, and deaths all remain very high and the recent shift in the pandemic must be taken extremely seriously." Dr. Rochelle Walensky also said that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were (quote) "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." States and cities have been gradually lifting restrictions in recent weeks. New York City has reopened some indoor dining and Massachusetts plans to remove limits on restaurant capacity starting in March. Montana, Iowa and North Dakota no longer have mask requirements.Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser on the White House's COVID-19 response team, urged companies on Friday to help fight the pandemic. "We are asking businesses to amplify CDC messages about masking and vaccinations on their products, properties and web sites.” Ford and Gap were producing and donating millions of masks, he said, while Best Buy, Target and Dollar General were giving workers paid time off or compensating them to get vaccinated.The White House is working on a broad campaign to educate Americans about the vaccines as it seeks to bring the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. under control.President Joe Biden this week voiced concerns that supply of vaccines later this spring would outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

  • Warriors G League G Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court

    Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin shared on social media that he experienced an act of racism on the court. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he will support Lin and denounced any discriminatory act that caused Lin to speak out about racism targeting Asian Americans.

  • Australia COVID-19 cases trend lower, Qantas pushes back international flights

    Australia on Thursday continued its downward trend of COVID-19 cases, stoking hopes of a faster return to normal, while Qantas Airways pushed back international travel plans by four months as it waits on the country finishing its vaccination drive. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, recorded no cases for nearly a week, suggesting the most recent outbreak in Melbourne has been contained, prompting authorities to flag easing of more restrictions soon. "With six days of zero cases, with the number of active cases falling each day... we can be quite positive about making some announcements tomorrow," state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters when asked about lifting of curbs on gatherings.

  • Absences mount as South Carolina drops sixth in a row. What went wrong

    Both Seventh Woods and Trae Hannibal missed the game.

  • In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

    Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. They kept digging even after Brazil in 2005 marked the land as indigenous territory, a measure that prohibited mining despite protests from her family and other wildcatters in her Macuxi tribe. Now, Silva has the ear of none other than Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president.

  • Kane's 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

    Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series. After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks' shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third. “It was a big goal for the team, so I think more important than anything it gave us the lead and gave us the chance to get two points,” Kane said.

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • Rival protesters clash as anger flares about Mexican candidate accused of rape

    Scuffles broke out between rival protesters in the southern Mexican city of Iguala on Wednesday amid growing anger over President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's backing of a gubernatorial candidate accused of rape. Video shared on social media showed one woman hitting another woman with a megaphone, bloodying her face, following a joint event between Lopez Obrador and Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez. The injured protester, Yolitzin Jaimes, was demonstrating against Felix Salgado, a gubernatorial candidate for the southern state of Guerrero and a member of Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party.

  • Derailed BNSF fuel train fire in Texas nearly extinguished

    BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and one of the largest railroad operators in North America, had said on Tuesday that 13 of the train's 110 carriages were derailed, with five of those carrying gasoline. "Local first responders and BNSF personnel are still on site, working to completely extinguish the flames," BNSF, one of the largest railroad operators in North America, said in a statement.

  • Biden's budget pick in doubt after Sen. Collins becomes 2nd lawmaker to reject her

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday said she would vote against Democratic President Biden's Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, further imperiling her confirmation.

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.