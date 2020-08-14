U.S. CDC says updated isolation guidance does not imply immunity to COVID-19

(Reuters) - The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday its updated isolation guidance does not imply that a person is immune to re-infection with the novel coronavirus.

"Contrary to media reporting today, this science does not imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the 3 months following infection", the CDC said in statement https://bit.ly/3g05uG6.

The agency said the latest data simply suggests that re-testing a person in the three months after initial infection is not necessary unless that person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness.

On August 3, the CDC had updated its isolation guidance based on the latest science about COVID-19 showing that people can continue to test positive for up to three months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others.

"People with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications", the CDC said.









(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)