U.S. Census Finds 22.1 Million ‘Not a U.S. Citizen’ in Survey

(Bloomberg) -- The percentage of foreign-born U.S. residents has reached its highest level in more than a century, according to estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey released today.

A record 44.7 million people are foreign-born, or about 13.7% of the U.S. population. That’s the highest rate since 1910 and comes amid a highly-charged political debate over whether the decennial Census survey should include a citizenship question.

A subset of the foreign-born figure -- the number of people in the U.S. but ‘not a U.S. citizen’ held at around 22 million in 2018.

While the idea of adding a citizenship question to the decennial Census survey has been a contentious issue, the annual ACS, compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, does ask about a person’s place of birth, citizenship and year of entry into the U.S. The data is compiled to estimate the foreign-born U.S. population.

In 1960 and 1970, about one in 20 U.S. residents were foreign born. Today, the ratio is about one in seven and in America’s largest states -- California, Texas, Florida and New York -- more than 15% of residents are foreign born.

