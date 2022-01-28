U.S. Chamber issues rare warning on Fed nominee Raskin, citing oil, gas views

FILE PHOTO: Sarah Bloom Raskin, in her role as Deputy Treasury Secretary, participates in an open meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Bloom Raskin
    American attorney
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent an unprecedented letter to lawmakers raising concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, and her calls for federal regulators to transition financing away from the fossil fuel industry.

The U.S. industry lobby group urged leaders of the Senate Banking Committee to question Raskin about those statements and her criticism of the Fed for allowing oil and gas companies to access emergency pandemic funds, among other issues.

Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the trade group had never before sent a public letter questioning a Fed nominee, but noted the group had stopped short of opposing her nomination outright, at least for now.

"If you have someone who is coming up for the lead position on safety and soundness regulations, and they actually want to cut off an industry from the banking system, that starts to raise questions," he told Reuters.

Quaadman said Raskin's views would have "ramifications" for the U.S. and global economy, and the Chamber wanted to be sure that her policies were based on "solid data and input and not political ideology."

He said the Chamber, whose board includes big oil companies, would raise similar questions if a Republican nominee suggested excluding renewable energy companies from public funds.

The White House did not return a request for comment.

The banking committee, which must approve the Fed nominees before they are considered by the full Senate, will hold a hearing with Raskin and two economists nominated for the board, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, next Thursday.

Senator Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the panel, also took aim at Raskin this week in a letter to Biden, saying the former Fed governor was "unacceptable" due to her "demonstrated hostility" toward the oil and gas sector.

The American Bankers Association on Jan. 14 congratulated Raskin, Cook and Jefferson on the nominations, saying they would bring "a wide range of economic, regulatory and academic experience" to the job.

Raskin, who also served as a senior Treasury official under former President Barack Obama, would replace Randal Quarles who was appointed the Fed's vice chair for supervision by Republican former President Donald Trump in 2017, if confirmed.

The bank supervision role is the most consequential of several vacancies on the Fed's seven-member Board of Governors available to be filled by Biden.

If confirmed, Raskin would drive policy on issues including climate change financial risks, community lending rules, and financial technology companies, and would likely to review several of Quarles' rule changes which spanned rules on banks' speculative investments, derivatives trading, liquidity and capital.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Inflation Slows, Bolstering BOJ Case for Standing Pat

    (Bloomberg) -- Momentum in Tokyo inflation weakened in January for the first time since April, slipping more than analysts expected and bolstering the Bank of Japan’s case for continued stimulus. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarie

  • Boeing earnings badly misses expectations as Dreamliner costs rise

    The Boeing Co. ended the fourth quarter well below Wall Street expectations as it booked billions more in charges related to its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday morning reported a net loss of $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also recorded a $3.5 billion charge related to ongoing production issues with its 787 Dreamliner.

  • Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

    Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job from March 1. Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark Corp and Scott Paper Co.

  • Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study

    In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that just 32% of the population ages 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree. With 216.1 million people aged 25 and older in the United States, that leaves 147 million without a college degree. … Continue reading → The post Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Your Social Security Income Taxed?

    The IRS has begun to accept 2021 returns. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, Is my Social Security income taxed?

  • Fed Kicks Off Most Aggressive Global Tightening in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fired the st

  • Kim Iversen: WAR W/ Russia to distract from DUMPSTER FIRE Presidency? Why Biden might take the bait

    Kim Iversen makes the case that President Biden may seek military involvement in Ukraine to salvage his flailing approval ratings.

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a

  • India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

    Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its mustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government ministers and foreign diplomats applauded the performers.

  • Teradyne Gets a Nod as a Fundamental Purchase

    Teradyne is in the business of delivering automation. Teradyne made the list, so let's see what the charts look like. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line showed some improvement from October into November but it has since weakened.

  • Environmental Police: Ashburnham man who killed bear at bird feeder faces illegal hunting charges

    A butcher in New Hampshire was the first to suspect wrongdoing, authorities said.

  • Low rate environment ‘punished savers’ but ‘buoyed the market,’ Raymond James CEO says

    Raymond James CEO Paul Reilly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's first quarter earnings, the Fed's move to potentially hike interest rates in March, and the outlook for the investment banking industry in 2022.

  • IMF Payment Deepens Divide Within Argentina’s Ruling Bloc

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallArgentina’s looming deadline to make a payment of ove

  • Beijing Olympics could affect Russian thinking about Ukraine invasion - U.S. diplomat

    The Beijing Winter Olympics could affect the timing of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be happy if the two were to coincide. Sherman, who led a U.S. delegation in talks with Russian officials in Europe earlier this month, said she did not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade, but that indications suggested an invasion could come between now and mid-February.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • Kerry warns governments falling short on climate efforts

    Top diplomats of the United States and the world's other worst climate-polluting nations talked global warming together Thursday for the first time since November's U.N. summit, with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urging tougher commitments by the end of the year from governments falling short on emissions cuts. The urging came after the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland ended with the world still on track to heat up well above the level that the world's nations have agreed to strive for. Climate-wrecking emissions surged again last year, mostly due to coal-burning power plants and trucks hauling freight, as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

  • Is Your Partner Guilty of Weaponized Incompetence? Here’s Why It’s Toxic in Relationships

    You and your husband just got home from a long day of work. You picked the kids up and have to get them in the bath, but you also need to do some prep work for dinner. As you head to bath time, you ask your...

  • ‘Easter Bunny cartoon cash’ — how Bill Maher called the Bitcoin crash

    Young people were already feeling depressed about their future retirement prospects, according to polls. More than $1 trillion has been wiped off the notional value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and the like in just a few months according to a Washington Post report, citing data from industry website CoinMarketCap.com. It’s 10 months since HBO talk show host Bill Maher called the crypto boom a “joke” and “Easter Bunny cartoon cash,” and urged his viewers to get out.

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.