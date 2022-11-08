U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization.

In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had "delisted and simultaneously redesignated" the service, changing its justification from the allegation that it supported North Korean hackers to the allegation that it supported the North Korean regime more generally.

The move - which a Treasury representative said reflected the service's support for the North Korean government - still leaves Americans unable to send and receive money through the service.

The ban on Tornado Cash was first imposed in August on the grounds that the Ethereum coin mixing service - which can be and has been used to obscure the proceeds of cybercrime - was being used by hackers such as North Korea's notorious Lazarus Group to launder stolen funds.

But the move had proven controversial in part because some argued that Tornado Cash was less an organization than a set of software. In a lawsuit filed this year, six Texan users of Tornado Cash said that Treasury officials had overstepped their jurisdiction by effectively blocking access to computer code.

"Tornado Cash is not a person, entity, or organization. It is a decentralized, open source software project that restores some privacy for Ethereum users," the lawsuit said.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase backed the lawsuit, arguing in a blog post that the government had gone too far "by sanctioning an entire technology instead of specific individuals."

What impact the redesignation might have on the lawsuit, if any, was not immediately clear.

Treasury also announced sanctions on two employees of North Korea's state airline Air Koryo.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Musk's Twitter faces fresh conspiracy theories during U.S. midterms vote - experts

    Election experts reported new conspiracy theories spreading across Twitter and other social media platforms as Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday, days after Twitter Inc fired half its staff and new owner Elon Musk tweeted a recommendation to vote for Republican candidates. Discussion on Twitter included posts about voting machine problems in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and spiked after popular commentators alleged the malfunctions were deliberate, said the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of research groups studying online election information.

  • Should Wealthy Carbon Emitters Foot the Bill for Climate Damage?

    Ruobang Wang / EyeEm via GettyFor the first time, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has officially put the topic of “loss and damage” on the agenda for world leaders to discuss in the next two weeks—moving forward the conversation on compensating countries for the damages already wrought by climate change, not just putting money toward disaster preparedness. World leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, have praised the inclusion of the topic and called

  • 5 workplace benefits that support employees as caregivers

    Sandy Torchia is vice chair of talent and culture at KPMG US and is responsible for leading all aspects of their people strategy. She collaborates closely with the leadership team to develop to implement initiatives that advance the firm’s strategy by unlocking the power of its more than 35,000 professionals, improving employee and partner experiences, and strengthening culture.

  • Hancock County State's Attorney resigning, going to Henderson County

    Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel Mast has announced her resignation and appointment as Henderson County State's Attorney.

  • Cabot (CBT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Cabot (CBT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.73% and 7.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bird flu: Disease confirmed at north Wales captive bird site

    The disease is confirmed at a captive bird site near Buckley in Flintshire according to the council.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus

    Stocks are navigating a key risk event as Americans head to the polls in crucial mid-term election that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.

  • UK PM Sunak accepts Williamson's resignation with 'great sadness'

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had accepted minister Gavin Williamson's resignation "with great sadness" and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty. "I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it ... I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty," Sunak said in a letter to Williamson which was published by the government. Sunak has been under pressure for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain's third prime minister in two months.

  • Guam Elects First Republican House Delegate Since 1993

    Guam has elected a Republican as its non-voting delegate to Congress for the first time since 1993, an encouraging development for the GOP in the first 2022 race called.

  • No, at $1.9 billion the Powerball still isn’t a great deal

    Moe, Larry and Curly’s latest brilliant idea to retire in luxury is to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of tonight’s drawing. “Look,” says Moe, as he explains the theory to me over a coffee. “And each ticket gives you a 1 in 292 million chance of winning?” he adds.

  • See traffic and beach conditions in Daytona Beach area as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

    As Hurricane Ian nears, here is a look at conditions in the Volusia and Flagler area. Considerable flooding impacts are possible later this week.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms

    Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. It was the third straight day of gains on the U.S. stock market, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date. Helping the blue-chip Dow, shares of drugmaker Amgen Inc rallied almost 6% to a record high after the company reported positive data related to its cholesterol drug and obesity treatment.

  • Subprime Auto Bonds Hit by Skipped Payments, Falling Used-Car Values

    (Bloomberg) -- Subprime auto loan borrowers are increasingly falling behind on payments, and the value of used cars is dropping, two trends that are clobbering bonds tied to the debt. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressCZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchStocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vote Results: Markets WrapEvelyn De Rothschild, London H

  • Berkshire Sold $5 Billion of Financial Stocks, Possibly Citigroup and Bank of NY

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed stock transactions that may indicate it cut back in positions in Citigroup and Bank of New York in the third quarter.

  • Thunberg calls on Egypt to release political prisoners amid climate summit

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg criticized the Egyptian government’s human rights record on day three of the Egypt-hosted COP27 United Nations climate summit, calling for the release of British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah. “During COP27, we urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those held simply for peacefully exercising their human rights, implementing…

  • Midterm election could precede 8% market recovery -CIO

    STORY: Wall Street climbed on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.All 435 House of Representative seats and some 35 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, with experts saying there may be days of waiting before it is clear who won certain races. Nonpartisan forecasts and opinion polls suggested a strong chance of Republicans winning a House majority and a tight race for Senate control.Investors are also awaiting a key inflation reading due on Thursday, which is expected to show easing in consumer prices and provide further clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could soften its campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Florida man and New Hampshire woman arrested after crashing stolen car in RI

    A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman are behind bars after crashing their stolen car in Rhode Island.

  • Davante Adams frustrated Raiders did not ‘stick with what’s working’ in second half vs Jaguars

    After huge first half for Davante Adams, he was not happy Raiders didn't 'stick with what's working' in second half vs Jaguars

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • UN experts call for standards to prevent ‘greenwashing’ in climate pledges

    A panel of experts from the United Nations is calling for standards that it says will separate legitimate climate commitments from public relations campaigns. The group issued a report that it said aims to “draw a red line” around “greenwashing” — that is, making one’s record appear greener than it actually is. It said that…