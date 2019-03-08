U.S. charges alleged leaders of 'OneCoin' pyramid scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York on Friday announced criminal charges against the alleged leaders of a multibillion-dollar international pyramid scheme involving the sale of a fraudulent cryptocurrency, OneCoin.

Konstantin Ignatov, who runs OneCoin Ltd, and his sister Ruja Ignatova, who co-founded OneCoin, were accused of running a sham multi-level marketing network whose members received commissions by recruiting others to buy cryptocurrency packages.

Prosecutors said OneCoin was conceived as a means to defraud victims, who would wire money to bank accounts it controlled.

OneCoin has claimed to have more than 3 million members, and is still operating, prosecutors said.

The defendants "created a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency company based completely on lies and deceit," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan said. "They promised big returns and minimal risk, but, as alleged, this business was a pyramid scheme based on smoke and mirrors more than zeroes and ones."

Ignatov, 33, of Sofia, Bulgaria, was arrested on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport, and charged with wire fraud conspiracy.

Ignatova, 38, also of Sofia, was charged with wire fraud, securities fraud and three conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said she disappeared in Oct. 2017 and remains at large.

Lawyers for Ignatov and Ignatova could not immediately be located.

A third defendant, lawyer Mark Scott, 50, of Coral Gables, Florida, pleaded not guilty last September to conspiring to launder more than $400 million of proceeds from the scam.

"Unequivocally, Mr. Scott maintains his complete and utter innocence of the charges in this case," his lawyer David Garvin said on Friday.





