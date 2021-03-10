U.S. charges another Oath Keepers associate in Capitol riots probe

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department this week charged another associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua A. James, 33, of Arab, Alabama, is at least the 11th person associated with the far-right militia to face charges in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 siege, which left five people dead and caused more than 130 police officers to be injured as they tried to protect the Capitol from a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Nine of the group's alleged associates are charged in a superseding indictment with conspiring to storm the Capitol as far back as November.

James is at least the second Oath Keepers associate who was captured in photographs providing security for Roger Stone, Trump's longtime friend and ally, who spoke at political rallies leading up to the attack.

Earlier this week, Roberto Minuta, 36, was also identified as providing security to Stone before he allegedly stormed the Capitol. He is also facing criminal charges.

The photographs of Stone's Oath Keepers security detail were published in the New York Times last month, and the article is referenced in the charging documents for both Minuta and James.

Stone, in a statement earlier this week, denied knowing Minuta, and said he had no advanced knowledge the Capitol would be attacked.

According to the charging documents, James was captured in photographs on Jan. 6 wearing tactical gear with Oath Keepers insignia.

"Publicly-available video also captured James inside the Capitol building," the complaint says.

James is due to appear in a federal court in Alabama on Thursday for a detention hearing. His public defender declined to comment.

More than 300 people have been charged so far in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the FBI has been increasingly focused on suspects with ties to right-wing extremist groups.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Man wanted in connection to five murders in New Jersey and New Mexico is arrested

    Sean Lannon is considered a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Albuquerque and was wanted for questioning in a New Jersey murder.

  • DOJ: Oath Keepers founder wanted to use 'force and violence' in Capitol attack

    U.S. prosecutors said they have new evidence that members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia planned violence when then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, including text messages tying the group's leader to the plot.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Second Texas utility commissioner exits amid power outage fallout

    Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigned effective immediately, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said. A PUC spokesman did not reply to a request for comment. Botkin could not be reached for comment.

  • Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

    Michelle Obama is knitting and thinking about retiring from public life. The former first lady says in a new People magazine interview that she picked up knitting needles to pass time during the coronavirus pandemic. The former first lady also talks about how the pandemic helped her and her husband reclaim “stolen moments" with Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who both returned home from college to quarantine with their parents at the family homes in Washington and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

  • ‘WandaVision’: Elizabeth Olsen and Jac Schaeffer on Wanda’s Kids, Fan Theories and the Future of the Show

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t seen “The Series Finale,” the ninth and final episode of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. From their very first meeting about “WandaVision” to shooting the final scene of the game-changing Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus, actor Elizabeth Olsen and head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer have […]

  • Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen to meet again with Manhattan DA in Trump probe

    Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he would go in for a seventh interview on Wednesday with the Manhattan district attorney’s office pursuing a criminal investigation into the former U.S. president. In a brief interview with Reuters, he likened a March 1 U.S. Supreme Court decision denying Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private to the “holy grail” for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.'s investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes. After that ruling, Vance’s office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case on qualified immunity for police officers

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal for a lawsuit brought against Cleveland police officers that challenges the scope of qualified immunity, the legal doctrine which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The doctrine has been the subject of scrutiny from civil rights advocates. Eliminating qualified immunity was one of the key demands of demonstrators during nationwide protests in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Advocates for revising or eliminating the doctrine say it makes successful prosecution of police misconduct difficult by setting a higher bar for civil suits. Others argue that removing it could intensify a nationwide officer shortage. Details: Shase Howse said that he was slammed to the ground by police and arrested while trying to enter his own home in August 2016, per the NAACP Cleveland Branch. Howse, who is Black, was 20 at the time.An Ohio-based appeals court granted immunity to the officers in the case, arguing that there was no "clearly established" precedent to deem their actions illegal, per Reuters. Our thought bubble, via Axios' race and justice reporter Russell Contreras: The Supreme Court ruling won't stop advocates who plan on pushing for states to change their qualified immunity laws for officers. A proposal in New Mexico, for example, seeks to eliminate qualified immunity for officers accused of violating someone's constitutional rights.Worth noting: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by the House last week would overhaul qualified immunity for officers. It would also ban chokeholds at the federal level, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and outlaw racial profiling.The bill, which is opposed by most Republicans, is less likely to clear the divided Senate. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kaia Gerber just styled her go-to leggings with a pair of must-have Uggs — and they're finally back in stock!

    You can bet that these in-demand boots won't stick around for long.

  • Police Release Images of Armed Robber Who Attacked Two People with Knife in NYC

    Local authorities are on the lookout for a still-unidentified man linked to two robberies and attacks in New York City on the night of Feb. 28. The NYPD released images of the suspect to the public in order to identify and locate him. According to the police department, the man first brandished a knife to rob valuables from a 51-year-old male victim in front of 584 Broadway at around 9:20 p.m. The man left his victim uninjured then fled on foot northbound on Broadway towards East Houston Street.

  • Georgia criminal investigation into former President Trump reaches grand jury phase

    A criminal investigation in Georgia is looking into former President Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the state's election results, and last week two grand juries convened in Fulton County, potentially giving prosecutors the opportunity to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the next steps in the investigation.

  • Warming oceans mean smaller baby sharks struggle to survive

    The warming of worldwide oceans from climate change means baby sharks are at risk of being born smaller and without the energy they need to survive, a group of scientists has found. The scientists, who conducted the work in connection with the New England Aquarium, studied epaulette sharks, which live off Australia and New Guinea. The study has implications for other sharks, including those that give birth to live young, said John Mandelman, vice president and chief scientist of the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

  • Trump Republicans are ‘putting a target’ on Asian Americans’ backs, writer says

    Former top House aide Kurt Bardella and columnist Wajahat Ali address pandemic hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community

  • Jameela Jamil says she 'almost killed' herself because of Piers Morgan's 'relentless campaign of lies' against her

    "I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there," the "Good Place" actress tweeted.

  • From a prolonged pandemic, a rethink of life's milestones?

    Wedding anniversaries for Elizabeth O'Connor Cole and her husband, Michael, usually involve a dinner reservation for two at a fancy restaurant. Perhaps most devastatingly impacted, she says, are death and dying, sitting at bedsides to comfort and attending funerals to mourn as the coronavirus has killed more than 2.3 million people around the world.

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Everything we thought we knew about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was wrong

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview debunked old reports about Kate Middleton, their move to California, and why Archie wasn't made a prince.

  • The Best-Looking Dog Beds for Your Furry Best Friend

    When it comes to buying furniture for your pet, please learn from my mistakesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.