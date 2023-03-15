U.S. charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with fraud

Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) holds a news conference with Steve Bannon in New York
4
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Wednesday charged exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with fraud, accusing him of leading a complex conspiracy to defraud his online followers out of more than $1 billion.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Guo and his financial adviser Kin Ming Je conducted a series of offerings targeting investors who were aligned with Guo's policy objectives in China and inclined to believe the self-proclaimed billionaire's statements about investing.

Authorities said Guo diverted some money he raised to enrich himself and his family, including to buy a $37 million yacht, a $3.5 million Ferrari for his son, and two $36,000 mattresses.

The Justice Department also said it has seized $634 million of alleged fraud proceeds and some assets purchased with alleged fraudulent proceeds, including a Lamborghini Aventador.

A lawyer for Guo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Je is at large. Guo was arrested on Wednesday morning in New York.

Guo, 52, faces 11 criminal counts, including securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

Guo is a prominent critic of China’s Communist Party. He left the country in 2014 after being accused there of bribery and money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Chris Prentice in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • US will continue drone flights after ‘hazardous episode’ with Russian warplane, Austin says

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed on Wednesday that the United States will continue to fly its aircraft, even after an incident with a Russian warplane on Tuesday. “This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky, and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace,” Austin said in his opening remarks to a…

  • Retired military K-9 flown from Korea to Seattle reunited with handler

    Bady, a 10-year-old German shepherd, has been stationed at Kusan Air Base in South Korea as a patrol and explosive detection dog.

  • Elon Musk, others respond after protesters smash windows, hurl eggs at Charlie Kirk event on college campus

    Protesters gathered outside a venue at the University of California, Davis, to protest a speaking event with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. At least two were arrested.

  • Hungary ruling party seeks new delay in Nordic NATO ratifications

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's ruling party lawmakers want to postpone next week's parliament session, which means a further delay in its ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO admission. An opposition party lawmaker, Agnes Vadai, of the leftist Democratic Coalition, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday she had received a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen informing her that the ruling Fidesz and the Christian Democrats want to postpone the session which would have started on Monday.

  • New York City ICE office reportedly backed up until 2032 amid massive migrant influx from border

    A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) document reportedly shows its New York City office is "fully booked through October 2032," amid an influx of over 50,000 migrants.

  • Ex-PM Khan resists arrest under Pakistan's 'law of the jungle'

    Legions of Imran Khan's angry supporters fought off riot police attempting to arrest the former Pakistan prime minister, but the 70-year-old opposition leader insists he is all about law and order."I believe in rule of law," he told AFP in the inner sanctum of his Lahore compound Wednesday, as his party faithful showered pink petals on heaving crowds outside after police ended a near 24-hour siege of his residence.Police wanted to arrest Khan for skipping court dates to answer allegations he failed to declare gifts he received during his three-and-a-half-year turn in office --or the profits made from selling them.But they were met by hundreds of his fanatical supporters -- some wielding sticks and throwing stones -- flying the green and crimson flags of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as they waged running battles with officers.Khan was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote last April, sparking a year of political melodrama in Pakistan even as the nation was wracked by catastrophic monsoon floods and an economic death spiral.Since then he has faced a slew of charges making their way through the courts -- all intended to keep him from contesting the next election, he says.National Assembly elections are due no later than October, but Khan is adamant they should be held sooner."They want me in jail so that I cannot contest elections," he told AFP, fiddling with turquoise prayer beads after an aide coiffed his hair."There were so many cases, they would have just kept me in jail. And the whole idea was to miss the elections."This abduction had nothing to do with rule of law," he said."It's the law of the jungle."- Fanatical support -Inside Khan’s compound, the floor was littered with empty water bottles and piles of rubble.Some party supporters carried slingshots, others held large sticks, while yet more fought to keep out the throng summoned on Tuesday by PTI to confront the police.Khan was surrounded by a gaggle of close advisors as he scrolled through social media posts on a mobile phone.The former cricketing icon still limps from a November shooting, an assassination attempt he blamed on his successor Shehbaz Sharif.He invokes the danger to his life as one of the reasons he refuses to appear in court -- reasons that seem to shift with each retelling."I don't have an issue of going to court because none of the cases on me will stand," he said.But he also says no case brought against him can be considered legitimate under the current government."The reason why this is happening is not because I broke any law," he insists.Khan seems proud of the fanatical support he draws from his supporters -- and how they held off the police."They came with such force... Short of tanks, they had everything," he said.Outside, those supporters vowed to protect him."They can't arrest him," boasted 28-year-old Rana Farhad, meandering between smouldering remains of roadblocks as small fires still flickered on the verge outside Khan's extravagant home."The people will not allow it. We will give our lives but we won't let it happen.""No one can even look at him while we're with him, let alone arrest him," added 19-year-old student Abdullah Abid, a PTI scarf covering his mouth.kf-jts/fox/mca

  • Kremlin claims that new mobilisation wave in Russia is "not in question"

    Dmitryi Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, assures fellow citizens that the new wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation "is not under consideration", and that the serving of summonses is a common practice.

  • Taiwan presidential candidate pledges to protect against China

    The candidate likely to represent the ruling party at Taiwan's next presidential election, Vice President William Lai, pledged on Wednesday to protect the island against China and ensure peace, as he formally registered to run in the campaign. Lai is the front-runner to be the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in next January's presidential election. He assumed the DPP's chairmanship in January this year after President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as chairwoman in November following the DPP's trouncing at local elections.

  • Ukraine's Security Council refutes statements that counteroffensive may be in danger due to losses at front

    The National Security Council refutes the information of The Washington Post about the deterioration of the quality of the Ukrainian army due to the loss of skilled fighters, which endangers the spring counteroffensive.

  • Kentucky middle school principal arrested first day on the job

    A Kentucky middle school principal, Leroy Littles Sr., was arrested on his first day on the job Monday, officials said.

  • Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict

    The 2015 death of Stephen Smith in Hampton, South Carolina, has come under the spotlight after a jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son in 2021.

  • Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated

    A review found that Sidney Holmes and his car were likely misidentified at the time of his arrest and conviction.

  • Gary Glitter, Disgraced Rocker Convicted of Child Sex Abuse, Back in Prison One Month After Release

    The singer reportedly violated the terms of his probation, though no specifics were given

  • Michael Irvin’s interaction with hotel employee seen on surveillance video

    The surveillance video showing Michael Irvin’s interaction with a hotel employee was released on Tuesday.

  • Robber body slams woman onto pavement, leaving her unable to walk, Texas family says

    She was followed from a bank and violently robbed outside a shopping center, police say.

  • Police Identify 16-Year-Old Maryland Girl's Killer After 52 Years

    The 52-year-old cold case murder of a Maryland 16-year-old has been solved thanks to advances in genetic genealogy, but her killer won't be brought to justice because he's already dead, authorities say. Pamela Lynn Conyers was found strangled to death in a wooded area of Anne Arundel County on Oct. 20, 1970. She'd been reported missing by her family after she never returned from a trip to the the Harundale Plaza shopping center. Now authorities say they believe they know who killed her: Forrest

  • Zebra bites Ohio man’s arm before deputy puts animal down

    While deputies were treating the man, the zebra continued acting irate and charged one deputy's cruiser.

  • Three men attempted suicide after woman’s false accusations of rape and grooming, court hears

    Three innocent men tried to take their own lives after they were falsely accused by a fantasist who claimed to be the victim of rapists and a grooming gang, a court heard.

  • Houston woman left unable to walk by robber's attack after Chinatown cash withdrawal

    Houston police are searching for a man who followed and then robbed a woman shortly after she withdrew cash from a bank in Chinatown. Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old mother of three from Vietnam, went to the Bank of America at 9875 Blackhawk Boulevard and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip before driving 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire, where the robbery took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to reports. In surveillance footage, Truong can be seen walking in front of a shopping center before a man approaches her and grabs her from behind, causing her to drop her belongings.

  • Brake checking ends in deadly road rage shooting outside Walmart, Tennessee cops say

    A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by another driver, police said.