U.S. charges former Taliban commander with killing U.S. troops in 2008

·1 min read

(Reuters) - A former Taliban commander has been charged with killing U.S. troops in 2008, the U.S. Department of Justice said, adding that a federal grand jury in New York unsealed the indictment on Thursday.

"Haji Najibullah, previously charged in the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist, was also indicted today for 2008 attacks on U.S. Service members in Afghanistan, including attacks resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and their Afghan interpreter and the downing of a U.S. helicopter," the Justice Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration expected to discuss new security agreement with Mexico

    The Biden administration is expected on Friday to launch a new security arrangement with Mexico that tackles the most violent drug cartels and migrant smugglers while jettisoning the cornerstone of the last decade of U.S.-Mexico security partnership.

  • Texas provider resumes abortions after 6 weeks after judge blocks ban

    Whole Woman's Health, a Texas abortion provider, announced Thursday that it has resumed providing abortions past the six-week gestation period, more than a month after Texas' controversial abortion ban took effect.Why it matters: The announcement comes less than a day after a federal judge granted the Biden administration's request to temporarily block enforcement of the ban, allowing medical professionals to offer abortions even after about six weeks of pregnancy without fear of legal repercuss

  • U.S. Senate sets debate, preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled up to four hours of debate on the bill that would raise the debt limit by $480 billion - enough to keep Treasury borrowing and spending humming through at least early December. The length of the debate could be shortened if all 100 senators agreed, but it was not clear that all 50 of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's caucus would do that.

  • Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops' drowning

    The coronavirus pandemic that curtailed trainings in 2020 contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego's coast, according to a new military investigation into one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years. Senior commanders leading up to the accident also were strapped with extra “nonstandard" missions including sending Marines to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the Trump administration's tightening of border security and assisting with the Navy's hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, that anchored off Los Angeles to relieve hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, according to investigation findings made public Wednesday. A previous investigation by the maritime branch found the accident July 30, 2020, off San Clemente Island was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles and poor judgment by commanders.

  • Taliban arrest 4 Islamic State militants north of Kabul

    The Taliban arrested four members of the rival militant Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital, their spokesman said Wednesday, and witnesses said two Taliban fighters were shot and killed in the country's east, raising the specter of a widening conflict. Also Wednesday, a Qatari plane evacuated more than 300 people from Afghanistan, including the country's cricket team and several Afghan journalists fleeing the Taliban rule, as well as citizens from other countries. It was the sixth and largest airlift by Qatar since the U.S. and NATO pullout from Afghanistan on Aug. 30.

  • Big Ten welcomes changes as new basketball era begins

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) When Big Ten basketball returned to Indianapolis on Thursday, it seemed like a whole new world. Coaches openly embraced the branding power and benefits players received from the name, image and likeness rules changes. ''This is my first basketball media day,'' said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, now in his third year on the job.

  • KY lawmakers press for answers on mistreatment of youths in juvenile detention centers

    Following a Herald-Leader investigation, Justice Cabinet officials say the state takes seriously the safety of youths in its custody.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • 'It's bad news': MAGA's Gaetz sex crime probe takes new turn

    In a twist in the federal sex crime investigation into Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, his associate Joel Greenberg has asked to delay his sentencing on sex crimes charges. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent is joined by attorney Dave Aronberg to discuss why this is potentially very bad news for Gaetz.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]

  • Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

    The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.

  • Dad burned all over his body after daughter throws chemicals on him, Michigan cops say

    The dad was left unconscious after his teen daughter threw lye powder and water on him, police say.

  • Here’s what Texas Governor Greg Abbott said about shooting at Timberview High School

    “We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted,” Gov. Abbott said.

  • Student in Timberview shooting charged; warrant details how witnesses say it happened

    The student accused in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington, Texas grabbed a gun from a backpack after teachers broke up a fight between him and another student, the arrest warrant says.

  • The family of the Arlington, Texas, school shooting suspect said he was bullied, robbed, and trying to protect himself

    Timothy Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting. His family says he was bullied and robbed before the incident.

  • Nazi haul discovered by Brazil police at home of suspected child abuser

    Uniforms, flags and documents are found in a police search in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

  • Police found remnants of a campsite in the closed Florida park where they are looking for Brian Laundrie

    Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Police have been looking in the Carlton Reserve.

  • The Justice Department accidentally unsealed a rare 'keyword warrant' ordering Google to hand over data on anyone who searched a victim's name, report says

    The rare "keyword warrant" ordered Google to identify anyone who searched a kidnapping victim's name, address, or number, Forbes reported.