US charges Swiss 'hacktivist' for data theft and leaks

FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, a security camera is shown on the second floor of a row of rooms at a motel in Kent, Wash. Hackers aiming to call attention to the dangers of mass surveillance said they were able to peer into hospitals, schools, factories, jails and corporate offices after they broke into the systems of a security-camera startup. That California startup, Verkada, said Wednesday, March 10, 2021, it is investigating the scope of the breach, first reported by Bloomberg, and has notified law enforcement and its customers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
MATT O'BRIEN
·2 min read

The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a U.S. security-camera startup.

An indictment against 21-year-old Till Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Seattle-based Western District of Washington.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September. The range of allegations date back to 2019 and involve stealing credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities, including companies and government agencies.

Kottmann had described the most recent hack and leak of camera footage from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist" cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman rejected those motives in a statement Thursday.

“These actions can increase vulnerabilities for everyone from large corporations to individual consumers," Gorman wrote. "Wrapping oneself in an allegedly altruistic motive does not remove the criminal stench from such intrusion, theft, and fraud.”

Kottmann didn't immediately return an online request for comment Thursday.

Swiss authorities said they had raided Kottmann's home in Lucerne late last week at the request of U.S. authorities. It's not clear if U.S. prosecutors intend to extradite Kottmann, who remains in Lucerne and was notified of the pending charges. Prosecutors say the FBI recently seized a website domain that Kottmann used to publish hacked data online.

The indictment ties a number of hacks to Kottmann over the past year, including one targeting an unnamed security device manufacturer based in the Seattle region and another affecting a maker of tactical equipment.

In several cases, prosecutors said Kottmann improperly used valid employee credentials to gain access to source code databases. The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company.

The indictment doesn't specifically mention last week's high-profile hack of Verkada, which drew attention because it exposed live camera feeds and archived video footage from schools, jails, factories, gyms and corporate offices.

Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, told The Associated Press last week they belonged to a group nicknamed APT-69420 Arson Cats, a small collective of “primarily queer hackers, not backed by any nations or capital but instead backed by the desire for fun, being gay and a better world.”

Kottmann has previously attracted attention for leaking hacked material to expose security flaws, including from U.S. chipmaker Intel last year.

The indictment attempts to tie Kottmann's efforts at self-promotion, including designing and selling clothing related to hacking and “anti-intellectual-property ideology,” into part of a broader conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

Recommended Stories

  • Scotland's top civil servant faces calls to quit after flaws found in policy used to probe Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon’s chief mandarin faces renewed calls to resign after an independent review identified multiple flaws in the controversial civil service policy used to investigate harassment claims against Alex Salmond. Laura Dunlop QC said it was “self-evidently problematic” that the procedure, the application of which Mr Salmond successfully challenged in court, allowed the government of the day to investigate former ministers. She said any future complaints should instead be investigated independently of the Government. Leslie Evans, the Permanent Secretary who was instrumental in drawing up the new rules in the wake of the MeToo movement, faced claims that she had “led the Scottish civil service into the mire”.

  • Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

    A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced. Till Kottmann, 21, remains in Lucerne and has been notified about the pending charges, the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle said in a statement. Kottmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the announcement of the indictment, which came after midnight in Lucerne.

  • SC AG Alan Wilson’s office gives public corruption cases to Upstate prosecutor

    People have been wondering what S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson will do with four high profile criminal cases involving fellow Republicans, including his former confidante political consultant Richard Quinn Sr.

  • N. Korea says U.S. attempted 'cheap trick' contact

    A top North Korean diplomat on Thursday acknowledged the U.S. had recently tried to make contact, but also blasted them as a "cheap trick" that would never be answered until Washington dropped its "hostile" policies.That came from Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice minister for foreign affairs, and it's the first formal rejection of outreach from the new White House under President Joe Biden.It's also coming as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visit South Korea, part of a trip around Asia that marks the first overseas visits by top level Biden officials.In Seoul Thursday Blinken said the U.S. would consider both pressure and diplomatic options against North Korea, which he has accused of committing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people.Choe said in a statement carried by state media hat the U.S. had attempted to initiate contact through various methods, including emails and telephone messages via a third country.Calling the attempts a "cheap trick" for building up public opinion, Choe slammed the U.S. for quote "groundless rhetoric" and a "lunatic theory of 'threat from North Korea.'"Choe also criticized the U.S. for continuing military drills in South Korea, and keeping up sanctions that pressure Pyongyang.Talks aimed at reducing tensions with North Korea and persuading it to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles have stalled since 2019.Blinken and Austin will soon fly to Alaska for the Biden administration's first talks with Chinese officials, where North Korea is expected to be on the agenda.

  • GOP lawmaker stands by lynching comments at House hearing

    "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it," Roy said.

  • What Will It Take to Stop Woody Allen’s Career? Why ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Isn’t Enough

    "Allen v. Farrow" marks the latest stage in ostracizing the filmmaker from American audiences, but history suggests he still has options.

  • Super fit grandmother, 99, embarks on impressive exercise challenge to raise money for the NHS

    Dinkie Flowers turns 100 in May and has been dancing since the age of three.

  • Lamborghini's profits soar during Covid

    The supercar maker saw record profits, partly fuelled by China, set to become its second-biggest market.

  • China’s pollution reduction efforts look set to disrupt iron ore’s rally

    China’s efforts to drastically reduce pollution levels could lead to lower demand for iron ore, a raw material for the steel industry, which is a big source of the nation’s harmful emissions.

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet secretary after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.