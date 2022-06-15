U.S. charges three, including an Oath Keepers volunteer, for roles in Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen through ice-covered tree branches in Washington
Sarah N. Lynch
·1 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three Florida residents were charged on Wednesday in connection with the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including one of whom prosecutors said sought to volunteer with the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

The Justice Department said that Leslie Gray, 56, Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband, Luis Hallon, 67, of St. Cloud, Florida were all arrested on Wednesday.

Gray is facing felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding and other misdemeanors, while Isaacs is charged with destruction of documents and other lesser offenses, while Hallon is facing several misdemeanors.

All three are accused of illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Isaacs, who is a paramedic, is alleged to have submitted an application with the Oath Keepers to volunteer her medical services.

A number of the group's members, including its leader Stewart Rhodes, are due to go to trial later this year on seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Isaacs later deleted text messages exchanged on Jan. 6, but the FBI was able to recover some of them. In one message, she told someone: “Delete anything I sent you please. Feds are going after people hard.”

More than 840 been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, attacking police and sending lawmakers scrambling for safety.

Trump has made false claims that he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court document details Trump supporters’ plan to occupy congressional buildings, Supreme Court on Jan. 6

    A document filed in federal court on Wednesday appears to lay out a plan in which Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, would have occupied congressional office buildings as well as the Supreme Court and demanded a new election in an effort to prevent President Biden from taking office. The document, titled “1776 Returns,” had…

  • Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker reveals second son he never mentioned publicly

    The Georgia Republican Senate candidate's campaign confirmed the son's existence after The Daily Beast reported on Herschel Walker's family Tuesday.

  • Steve Bannon just lost his bid to toss criminal charges over his defiance of House January 6 committee

    Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, said Bannon's legal challenge to the House January 6 panel provided no basis for dismissing contempt charges.

  • Supreme Court turns away from states' appeal in 'public charge rule,' citing 'mare's nest' of legal issues

    The Supreme Court opted not to rule on whether 13 states could properly intervene to defend the "public charge rule" after the Biden administration declined to do so.

  • GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida appears to violate federal conflicts-of-interest law after a 'unique financial occurrence' on a 6-figure trade

    Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers and their family members from trading individual stocks.

  • House Republicans say January 6 committee's TV ratings prove that Americans have 'moved on' from the deadly Capitol riot even though 20 million people tuned in

    House GOP portrayed the 20 million viewers who watched the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing as not that impressive, a jab that's pure Trump.

  • Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Facing Three Years In Prison For Wedding Crash

    Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has just been hit with Felony stalking charges after crashing the pop star’s wedding and is facing up to THREE years in prison. According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Alexander was charged with three misdemeanors including battery, trespassing, and vandalism. Now, Ventura County prosecutors have added a charge […]

  • Roger Stone slams fellow Trump ally Jason Miller for his January 6 panel testimony, calling him a 'lying scumbag'

    Stone's angry Telegram posts came after Miller accused Rudy Giuliani of being inebriated on election night and convincing Trump to declare victory.

  • Trump dismissed Ivanka for not 'studying' the election results. The Jan. 6 panel is showing how quickly he seized on one baseless claim after another.

    The hearings are taking place alongside Trump laying the groundwork for a 2024 campaign during which he'll ask for votes in a system he's decried as rigged.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Think Rudy Giuliani Should ‘Definitely Lean Into the Drunk Narrative’ of His Election Night Actions

    "The only worse than being drunk and saying that, is being sober and saying that," Sara Haines argued

  • Mick Mulvaney Trashes Trump Staffers As 'Garbage' And Twitter Users Pounce

    Many Twitter users said that the former chief of staff's trashing of fellow aides was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

  • Police say tour of Capitol Complex buildings given by GOP lawmaker on eve of the January 6 attack was not suspicious

    Chief J. Thomas Manger wrote that Rep. Barry Loudermilk gave a tour of the complex to 15 people, but that they didn't enter the US Capitol building.

  • Privacy isn't in the Constitution – but it's everywhere in constitutional law

    Who's allowed to watch what you do and say? Shannon Fagan/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesAlmost all American adults – including parents, medical patients and people who are sexually active – regularly exercise their right to privacy, even if they don’t know it. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But for half a century, the Supreme Court has recognized it as an outgrowth of protections for individual liberty. As I have studied in my research on constitutional privacy

  • House Passes Supreme Court Security Bill after Weeks of Dem Obstruction

    The House passed a bill extending additional government-funded security to the Supreme Court justices and their families on Wednesday, sending the legislation to President Biden for final approval.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner distance themselves from Trump’s election claims in Jan. 6 testimonies

    Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told the Jan. 6 committee that he urged the then-president not to take advice from Rudy Giuliani, who

  • Judge dismisses case of Home Depot employee who was told to remove BLM slogan from uniform

    National Labor Relations Board Judge Paul Bogas has ruled to dismiss a case filed by a former Home Depot staff […] The post Judge dismisses case of Home Depot employee who was told to remove BLM slogan from uniform appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukraine pleads for western arms as Russia chokes frontline city

    Ukraine pleaded with Western governments Wednesday to decide quickly on sending heavy weapons to shore up its faltering defences, as Russia said it would evacuate civilians from a frontline chemical plant. The industrial city of Severodonetsk is under intense bombardment as Russia focuses its offensive on the Donbas region in an effort to secure a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine. Moscow's forces have intensified efforts to cut off beleaguered Ukrainian troops remaining in the city, and have said that they will open a corridor to allow civilians to flee the besieged factory. Western defence ministers, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, were meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, under pressure to step up weapons shipments to Ukraine. "Brussels, we are waiting for a decision," Mykhaylo Podolyak, senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media, warning that Ukraine's artillery is outgunned by 10 to one. "Daily, I receive a message from the defenders: 'We are holding on, just say: when to expect the weapons?'" he said. - 'Critical situation' - But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, hosting the meeting of around 50 allies and partners, warned it would take time to get the latest hardware into service with trained Ukrainian troops. "Ukraine is really in a very critical situation and therefore, it's an urgent need to step up," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of a gathering of NATO ministers. The West has poured arms into Ukraine, but Kyiv complains it has only received a tenth of what it needs and is clamouring for heavier weaponry. Stoltenberg said the allies had moved from sending older equipment to delivering "more long-range, more advanced air defence systems, more advanced artillery, more heavy weapons". But he added "there will also be some time needed to just make the Ukrainians ready to use and operate these systems". He said NATO members, such as the Netherlands, plan to offer training to Ukrainian forces to get them up to speed on the new heavy guns going in. Stoltenberg said alliance leaders should agree a "comprehensive assistance package" for Ukraine at a summit in Madrid later this month. About 500 civilians are taking shelter in Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant, according to the head of the city's administration. The Russian defence ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established on Wednesday for evacuations from the plant, saying it was "guided by the principles of humanity". Evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Lugansk, Moscow said, urging those holding out at the plant to cease their "senseless resistance". There was no response from Kyiv to the announcement, and in a video address Tuesday, Zelensky lamented "painful losses" in the ongoing fighting. "But we must stay strong. This is our nation... Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial. Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks." After its February invasion, Russia was repelled from Kyiv, prompting it to focus its offensive on Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. Capturing Severodonetsk has become a key goal, as it would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk. - NATO urges heavy weapons - Kyiv's forces face an increasingly desperate situation in&nbsp;Severodonetsk, with Ukrainian authorities estimating the Russians now control up to 80 percent of the city as they seek to encircle it. From an elevated position in Lysychansk, an AFP team saw black smoke rising from the Azot factory in Severodonetsk and another area in the city. The Ukrainian military is using the high ground to exchange fire with Russian forces fighting for control of Severodonetsk, just across the water. Lysychansk pensioner Valentina sat on the porch of her ground-floor apartment, where she lives alone, her two walking sticks to hand. "It's scary, very scary," said the 83-year-old former farm worker. "Why can't they agree at last, for God's sake, just shake hands?" Along the road from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, Ukrainian forces were transporting more weapons systems to the front, while specialist vehicles carried tanks for repair. In the town of Novodruzhesk, close to Lysychansk, there was still a smell of burning and smoke from houses that had been destroyed by fire from shelling at the weekend. "It's not safe anywhere, it just depends on the time of day, that's all," said a soldier standing at a fire station with a skull logo on his sleeve. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it had not received a request from London to intervene in the case of two Britons sentenced to death by pro-Moscow separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Brahim Saadun, were convicted of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. bur-dc/spm

  • Former data scientist Rebekah Jones given media praise for now-debunked claims

    Rebekah Jones' allegations that she was directed or pressured to falsify COVID positivity rates were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

  • U.S. Senate gun bill talks hit snag over mental illness, abuse provisions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate negotiators, racing to settle details of bipartisan gun legislation, on Wednesday struggled to resolve serious disagreements over federal funding of state "red flag" programs and the breadth of a plan for keeping guns out of the hands of those prone to domestic violence. A string of mass shootings has prompted Democratic and Republican lawmakers to line up behind gun-violence legislation that would overcome decades of inaction. But Senator John Cornyn, the main Republican negotiator on the bill, said that might not be possible.

  • White House attorney told Trump-allied lawyer seeking to fight Ga. results to get a criminal defense attorney

    A day after the Capitol riot, a White House attorney said he warned a Trump-allied lawyer that he should get a criminal defense attorney.