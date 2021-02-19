U.S. charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged two more associates of the "Oath Keepers" militia with participating in a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Ohio residents Sandra Ruth Parker, 60, and her husband Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, face charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destroying government property and unlawful entry.

They appeared in a federal court in Ohio on Thursday and were released on bond pending their next appearance in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

An attorney who represented Sandra Parker for her initial appearance declined to comment on the case, and an attorney who represented her husband Bennie Parker could not be immediately reached.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, which left five people dead and caused frightened members of Congress to flee.

The FBI has been investigating whether far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspired in advance to impede the election certification.

So far, at least 18 associates of the Proud Boys have been charged for roles in the riots, and now at least five Oath Keeper associates face conspiracy charges.

In January, a grand jury indicted alleged Oath Keeper associates Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl on charges they conspired as far back as November to storm the Capitol and to have an armed "quick reaction force" outside the city ready to move if ordered by Trump.

All three are being held without bond pending trial. Caldwell and Watkins have pleaded not guilty; Crowl has not yet entered a plea.

In court records, investigators said the Parkers were part of the plot, and that texts exchanges show extensive planning between Watkins and Bennie Parker ahead of Jan. 6, including what gear to bring.

The Parkers stayed at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia, according to the FBI sworn statement, and Sandra Parker was later photographed inside the U.S. Capitol.

After the siege, Watkins and Bennie Parker did not seem too concerned they would face criminal charges, according to texts obtained by the FBI.

"I've been following FBI wanted list, seems they're only interested in people who destroyed things. I wouldn't worry about them coming after us," Watkins told Parker.

"I'm sure they're not on us," Bennie Parker replied.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Jan Wolfe; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Greece extends lockdown to more areas to stem spread of pandemic

    Greece on Friday extended lockdown restrictions to more areas of the country to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections but lifted it in others where infections receded, its deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Saturday the islands of Kalymnos, Cephalonia and Thassos, the city of Heraklion in Crete, Corinth, Nemea and Argos in the Peloponnese and the municipality of Evosmos in the north will be in lockdown until March 1, authorities said. She said health authorities were quite concerned with the spread of the South African variant of the virus in Evosmos, a suburb of the Thessaloniki urban area in northern Greece.

  • Geoghegan Hart to sponsor youth rider to boost diversity

    The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who made the announcement on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CLcBLAenLTq along with a photo of him taking a knee, said the chosen athlete would work with team owner Axel Merckx to race this summer. "Cycling has a problem with diversity and inclusivity," said Geoghegan Hart.

  • Trump's acquittal proves authoritarianism remains a 'potent force' in the US, but impeachment puts a 'black mark' on him forever

    Trump is no longer in the White House but "anti-democratic threats are alive and well" in the US, one expert said of the former president's acquittal.

  • Republican senators push to investigate Cuomo over New York nursing home deaths

    The group asked the Judiciary chair to look into possible civil rights violations and potential crimes.

  • What the Carson Wentz trade to Colts tells us about the Steelers organization

    A month after Philip Rivers announced his retirement, the Indianapolis Colts already have his heir apparent. Former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts on Thursday afternoon. What the Wentz trade should tell us about the Steelers organization is that they're comfortable with the potential for mediocrity at the quarterback position. Should Ben Roethlisberger hang up his cleats, as Rivers did, Pittsburgh will find itself woefully unprepared.

  • Plaintiffs in Capitol riot suit against Trump say 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act 'fit so well'

    Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the NAACP are using the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 in a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others.

  • Dad of Connecticut teen killed by police sues officer, town

    The father of an 18-year-old man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is asking the state’s top prosecutor to order another investigation of the shooting, which was ruled to be justified. Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier shot Anthony Vega Cruz on April 20, 2019, as Cruz was trying to flee a traffic stop with his girlfriend in the car. Eulizier ran in front of the car and fired through the windshield as Cruz tried to drive away.

  • What Does the President Do in the First Month in Office That Impacts Your Wallet?

    Traditionally, a U.S. president's first evaluation happens after three months, with an informal review of his first 100 days in office. Though still early, this initial trimester, if you will, says a...

  • Analysis: Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right

    A surge of Republicans quitting the party to renounce Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol riot could hurt moderates in next year's primaries, adding a capstone to Trump's legacy as president: A potentially lasting rightward push on the party. More than 68,000 Republicans have left the party in recent weeks in Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, crucial states for Democrats' hopes of keeping control of Congress in the mid-term elections in 2022, state voter data shows. Compared to the Republicans who stayed put, those who fled were more concentrated in the left-leaning counties around big cities, which political analysts said suggested moderate Republicans could be leading the defections.

  • Six Capitol police officers suspended for alleged actions during riot

    Another 29 are under investigation following last month's deadly attack, Capitol police spokesman John Stolnis said.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Republican leaders in Texas face growing backlash as power crisis deepens

    Residents struggle with lack of power, food and water while White House says storms prove ‘climate change is real’ Greg Abbott, Texas’s Republican governor. Abbott and other Republicans were accused of ‘wanting to point fingers at everything except the problem’. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As Texas struggled on Thursday with a disastrous lack of power, food and water following the deadly storm that brought Arctic temperatures to the southern US, the state’s Republican leadership stood battered by a growing outcry over mismanagement of the power grid and a painfully slow emergency response. Residents huddled at elementary schools in makeshift “warming centers”, moved in with any relatives and friends who have heat – despite the coronavirus risks – or simply held out inside their homes in deteriorating conditions. Some do not have enough water to drink, let alone wash. Others are dealing with flooding from burst pipes, unreliable gas and electricity service and “boil water” notices spreading to additional major cities. And with at least two dozen confirmed deaths in the state since the weekend storm, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that a new storm front would likely bring another round of frigid temperatures to Texas and “significant ice accumulations”. The immediate risks for the most vulnerable residents remained exposure, malnourishment and the threat of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning as residents sat inside cars, brought grills indoors, and used fireplaces for the first time in years in an attempt to stay warm. But the state’s Republican governor, nationally elected officials and Republican-led state legislature were dealing separately with a growing backlash at the inability to restore power for days as residents stood in long lines for paltry supplies of groceries and queued for miles for gasoline. A focus of particular wrath on Thursday was Senator Ted Cruz, who was spotted leaving frigid Houston Wednesday on a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico, the popular beach destination south of the border. Cruz “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve”, the former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who made a strong run against Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and then ran for president in the 2020 election, said on MSNBC. O’Rourke blamed decades of Republican leadership in the state for failing to embrace alternative energy and maintain durable energy infrastructure. “There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years,” O’Rourke said. Cruz finally confirmed he had taken the trip and on Thursday afternoon was returning to Houston. In an effort to stay ahead of constituents’ wrath about the power crisis and lack of preparedness or information, the governor, Greg Abbott, announced a full-scale investigation into the state’s standalone energy utility – whose leadership Abbott himself appointed. He also tried to shift the blame for the power grid failure to a supposed failure of windmills, which account for about 7% of power generation in Texas. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said on Fox News. That was a gross mischaracterization of the power crisis, which Abbott elsewhere admitted was brought on mainly by frozen natural gas pipelines that had knocked power plants offline. “Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said at a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday at a White House briefing, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that weather effects on solar and wind energy in Texas were “the least significant factors” in the disaster. And homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said the dire storms “demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it”. Both the state plants and the pipelines are run by the state utility, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which was set up independent of other states’ grids so that Texas, whose economy is built on the fossil fuels industry, would not be as subject to federal energy regulations. Even with the grid in tatters, the arrangement was worth it, declared former Texas governor Rick Perry, a Republican who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry wrote in a blogpost. People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill containers with water in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Residents might disagree. More than 130 of the state’s 254 counties were experiencing water outages or potential contamination, and more than 250,000 residents had not had water service for three days, according to state data. Store shelves were cleared of food, lines formed at public spigots in parks, firewood was hard to come by and out-of-state plumbers were invited to come work on an epidemic of burst pipes. Hospitals reported oxygen shortages and nursing homes and dialysis centers struggled to stay online. The Texas national guard was deployed across the state to check on residents and move them to shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent blankets, provisions, generators and fuel “to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” the White House said. Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas last Sunday. “We have state leadership – Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick – that want to point fingers at everything except the problem,” the San Antonio Democratic politician Julián Castro told MSNBC. Ercot’s chief executive, Bill Magness, asked residents for patience. “I am sure when we review this, we’re going to find things we wish we’d done better,” he said in a televised address. In Houston the emergency recalled the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the flooding that ensued. But then as now, no elected Republican could be heard to warn that the state must take action to address the climate change emergency. Instead they sent the opposite message. “Bottom line: thank God for baseload energy made up of fossil fuels,” Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican with a growing national profile, tweeted on Wednesday.

  • 16 most improved Packers players from 2020 season

    Highlighting the most improved players from the Packers' 2020 season, using grades from Pro Football Focus as a guide.

  • Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament

    A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Reuters has been unable to contact her. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time. Ms Higgins, who worked as a media advisor to then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, says she had not been encouraged to make a police complaint. Ms Reynolds, who is now defence minister, denies Ms Higgins was pressured against making an official complaint. “The prime minister has repeatedly told the parliament that I should be given ‘agency’ going forward,” Ms Higgins said in her statement. “I don’t believe that agency was provided to me over the past two years but I seize it now.”

  • Videos show California sheriffs' fatal shooting of Black man

    Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

  • Here’s how Bengals can emerge winners of the Eagles-Colts Carson Wentz trade

    The Bengals can emerge winners of the Colts-Eagles Carson Wentz trade.

  • Robinhood's CEO apologized to the family of a 20-year-old who died by suicide after thinking he lost $730,000 through trading on the app

    "I'm sorry to the family of Mr. Kearns for your loss," Tenev said. "The passing of Mr. Kearns was deeply troubling to me and to the entire company."

  • What's the Best Strain of Weed for Parents?

    Whether you need a date night or a night of deep sleep, we've got you covered.

  • 8 of the best and 8 of the worst John Travolta films of all time, ranked

    The "Grease" star has gone from a teenage heartthrob to a decorated actor, here's what critics think of movies like "Hairspray" and "Pulp Fiction."

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.