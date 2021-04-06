U.S. charges New York cosmetics executive with Iran sanctions violations

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday they charged the president of a New York cosmetics company for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to violate U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Michael Rose, president of Forsythe Cosmetics Group LLC, is accused of skirting U.S. sanctions between 2015 and 2018 by arranging for the export from the United States to Iran of more than $350,000 worth of cosmetics, prosecutors said in an indictment.

They said an Iranian-based importer with whom Rose was working then used front companies based outside Iran to send payments to New York and to arrange for the shipment of goods to Iran via the United Arab Emirates.

Danya Perry, a lawyer for Rose, declined to comment on the indictment.

Rose was arrested on Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Commerce Department's Office of Export Enforcement. Prosecutors said he was expected to appear before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court.

"Whatever his motivation – greed or something more sinister – we allege Mr. Rose intentionally disguised his products’ ultimate destination and lied about those products’ prices to limit his customs liability," said William F. Sweeney Jr., an FBI assistant director.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Mysterious disappearance of hog farm worker in North Carolina leads to murder charge

    The search for the worker’s body continues, police said.

  • Estranged prince signs letter declaring fealty to Jordan's King Abdullah

    Jordan's Prince Hamzah signed a statement saying he was loyal to his half brother.

  • 2 people in critical condition after a Navy hospital corpsman opened fire at a business and military base in Maryland, authorities say

    Two men are said to be in critical condition after a man opened fire Tuesday morning in Maryland at a business and later at a military base.

  • What happens when women run the economy? We're about to find out

    Women now hold many of the jobs controlling the world's largest economy - and they're trying to fix it. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and trade czar Katherine Tai hold top jobs in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and many of his economic advisers also are women, as are nearly 48% of his confirmed cabinet-level officials. This sea change may already be affecting economic policy - a new $2.3 trillion spending plan introduced by Biden last week includes $400 billion to fund the "care economy," supporting home- and community-based jobs taking care of kids and seniors, work normally done by women that has mostly gone unacknowledged in years past.

  • Vietnamese Family Tied Up, Robbed of Entire Life Savings in Oakland

    A Vietnamese American family in Oakland has fallen victim to a violent robbery that wiped them of most of their life savings in under an hour. “They cover up my daughter with a blanket,” Roseni told KTVU. “‘They say, ‘If you move and try to run away, the first person I’ll shoot will be your daughter.’” The robbers took as much as they could, from Amy’s brother’s sneakers to bangles dangling off Roseni’s wrist.

  • NYC doormen fired for not coming to aid of Asian American woman attacked outside luxury building

    NEW YORK — Two New York City doormen were fired Tuesday for failing to come to the aid of a Filipina woman who was brutally attacked in front of their eyes by a homeless ex-convict who also spewed racial insults at her. The Brodsky Organization announced the dismissals a week after video of the attack surfaced. It shows the woman struggling to fend off her attacker while the doormen move ...

  • Why Peloton Stock Rode Higher Today

    Two analysts offer conflicting views on Peloton's prospects, but the bullish sentiment wins out.

  • Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

    A Norwegian museum said Tuesday that a famous statue of a baby boy stomping his feet in anger has been removed from a park in the capital, Oslo, for repairs after someone vandalized it by trying to saw off its left ankle. The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture is considered a national treasure and is arguably the most famous work by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, who died in 1943 and has also designed the Nobel Peace Prize medal. It depicts a small angry boy and was most likely modeled in 1928, the Vigeland Museum said in a statement, adding that “someone tried to saw over the left ankle of the sculpture” early Tuesday.

  • Noon update: Fort Detrick police fatally shoot suspect after Frederick shooting

    A suspect is dead and two men are injured Tuesday morning after a shooting in Frederick. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said officers were called around 8:20 a.m. to the 8400 block of Progress Drive at the Riverside Tech Park. Two men who were shot were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical condition. Police said the 38-year-old suspect traveled 4 miles to the Fort Detrick military base and was fatally shot by personnel on the base. The U.S. Navy tweeted﻿ that the suspect was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Russia is dialing up its military space ambitions

    Russia is staging shows of military might in orbit as its civil and commercial space sector loses its longstanding edge. Why it matters: These demonstrations threaten to undermine responsible behavior in space, and could put U.S. military — and possibly commercial — assets in orbit at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. in particular relies on space-based tools for situational awareness, communications, intelligence gathering and other key aspects of warfighting. Driving the news: Russia has steadily been building its military capabilities in orbit, according to a pair of reports about space weapons released last week.According to the reports — from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Secure World Foundation — Russia performed multiple tests of anti-satellite weapons in 2020. One of the most notable was the nation's use of a satellite that appeared to fly close to a U.S. spy satellite before moving away and firing a projectile not far from another, unrelated Russian satellite.Other nations, like China and India, have also tested their own military capabilities in orbit in past years, including developing jamming technologies and anti-satellite missiles.The big picture: Russia's capabilities aren't necessarily new, but the nation's most recent testing of its space weapons has some experts concerned that these types of tests will just inflame tensions in orbit."If you look at what's actually happening, the Russians have been extremely active, and much more so than I think even the Chinese have been," Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation told Axios.Russia also seemingly has less to lose in space if these types of tests become the norm by comparison to a nation like the U.S., which relies more than any other country on expensive assets in orbit for warfighting.The intrigue: Russia's space industry and civil space program have faced headwinds in recent years, from budget shortfalls to launch failures to competition from SpaceX and others. And with the International Space Station program coming to an end in the coming years, Russia's close ties in space with the U.S. are fraying. Military space operations appear to be the area where Russia is hoping to maintain its prestige, Samson added.The nation is focusing many of its military efforts — including inspecting that U.S. spy satellite — in low-Earth orbit (LEO), the part of space where many commercial satellite constellations function. "This kind of unusual behavior is more concerning, especially as the United States commercial industry looks to really invest and grow its presence in LEO," Kaitlyn Johnson of CSIS told Axios.Yes, but: No nation has used destructive capabilities against their enemies in orbit, instead opting to test kinetic weapons on their own defunct satellites or in empty parts of space. Countries likely won't use those capabilities unless they're at war and conflicts have escalated, instead opting for electronic means of jamming satellites or intercepting signals from enemy spacecraft, according to experts in space security.The concern isn't necessarily that Russia or other nations will use its military capabilities in orbit to start wars, but that these tools could be used once conflicts have already broken out on the ground."What happens in space reflects what's going on on the ground," Samson said. "So if there's increased potential for conflict in space, that wouldn't be happening independent of increased head-butting on the ground."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Anti-Trump Republicans weigh in on Biden

    And Senate Democrats get a big win.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to add depth at center.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Hong Kong's art scene under pressure as Beijing censors works that 'incite hatred'

    Perched on the shores of Hong Kong’s stunning Victoria Harbour, M+, a multibillion-dollar art museum had grand hopes of fulfilling the city’s ambitions of becoming a global contemporary arts hub when it opens later this year. Instead, it has already been thrust into a controversy that threatens to undermine the notion of freedom of artistic expression in the former British colony as it grapples with the consequences of a new national security law that outlaws criticism of China’s government. Henry Tang, the government official in charge of the cultural park where the museum is located, confirmed last week that no artworks will be displayed if they are deemed to breach the law, imposed by Beijing last July in a bid to quell the months-long pro-democracy protests that roiled the city in 2019. He said it would ultimately be up to the police to determine whether art collections crossed a red line. Among the early casualties of Hong Kong’s new parameters is a photograph by Ai Weiwei, a dissident Chinese artist and critic of the Communist party’s human rights record, which shows him flipping a middle finger in Tiananmen Square, the scene of the 1989 massacre of anti-government students.

  • Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

    In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationJoss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.