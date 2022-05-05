U.S. Chief Justice Roberts calls abortion draft leak 'appalling'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rich McKay
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the United States

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday decried as "absolutely appalling" the leak of a draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion in his first public appearance since its disclosure on Monday.

The leak prompted an internal crisis at the nation's top judicial body and ignited a political firestorm, with abortion rights supporters staging rallies outside the courthouse and at various locations around the United States.

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts told a judicial conference in Atlanta.

"If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that's just foolish," Roberts added.

The chief justice the day after the draft was published announced an investigation into the source of the unprecedented leak that he called a betrayal of the confidentiality of the judicial process.

Roberts addressed the matter briefly on Thursday at the conference after another participant, Judge Ed Carnes of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asked him about the "elephant in the room." Roberts praised the Supreme Court's workforce, from the clerks serving the nine justices all the way to the employees who empty waste baskets at night.

"I'd hate for one bad apple change the perception of that," Roberts said.

The draft opinion, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and published by the Politico news outlet, would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The court confirmed the authenticity of the document but called it preliminary. The court is due to issue its ruling in the case by the end of June.

Roberts spoke at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, a gathering of lawyers and judges from the Atlanta-based federal appeals court and the federal district courts of Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a native of Georgia, was scheduled to appear at the conference on Friday.

(Reporting by Rick McKay in Atlanta; Writing by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Draft abortion ruling sparks protests

    Protests erupt across the U.S. after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. It comes as Chief Justice John Roberts confirms the authenticity of the draft and orders an investigation into the source of the leak.

  • FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

    U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans starting their COVID-19 vaccinations use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

  • It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

    John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he led the court through a period where it decided to postpone arguments for the first time in more than 100 years and then to conduct them by telephone for more than a year and a half.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case. While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade.

  • ‘Shattered’: How the Trump Family Won the D.C. Inauguration Case

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs the dust settles from the legal fight between the District of Columbia’s attorney general and the Trump family, it’s becoming clear to government watchdogs and the case’s star witness that the former president has once again gotten off easy.On Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine declared victory after the multibillion-dollar Trump Organization and the former president’s inauguration committee agreed to fork over $750,000 for th

  • Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At ‘Over-Educated’ Women Protesting For Abortion Rights

    The congressman from Florida and the Republican Party at large are using a familiar tactic to argue against freedom of choice: rampant sexism

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • The One Mistake Putin Is Dying for Us to Make

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettySeated in the modest office of the commander of Russia’s forces stationed in Transnistria, Moldova’s small breakaway region that has been hit by several mysterious explosions recently, I asked about the overall poor performance of the Russian army. “The soldiers don't know what they are fighting for,” the commander replied. They were confronted by troops who were “fighting like wolves for their homeland.” Their president, he added, has be

  • U.S. Officials Warn of New Nightmare as Putin Hits Peak Desperation

    GettyIt is day 70 of Putin’s war in Ukraine, but at least in Russia, the war isn’t official just yet—Russian leadership has continued to tout the invasion as a “special military operation.”But that might all change on Victory Day, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, western and Ukrainian officials believe.Putin will be declaring a full mobilization for war on May

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are Four Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • 'You Insulting Punk': Geraldo Rivera Explodes After Greg Gutfeld's Abortion Tirade

    Greg Gutfeld argued that pro-choice advocates "don't have the balls to state their case plainly."

  • Abbott says Texas could 'resurrect' SCOTUS case requiring states to educate all kids

    The comments came after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that a majority of justices were considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats

    The Russian fast-attack craft were destroyed with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle known as Bayraktar TB2.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Does Vladimir Putin Care What the War Has Cost Him?

    Much ink—and blood—has been spilled on trying to figure out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking. Parsing those clues reveals that while Putin may now appear indifferent to the immediate effects of the war at home, the longer term impacts are going to hit him where it hurts. The number of casualties does not register in Russia the same way it does in the United States.

  • Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal appeal to President Zelenskyy

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 15:19 Sviatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, appealed to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to take care of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers who remain at Azovstal.

  • Hunter Biden Laptop Whistleblower Sues Schiff, CNN, the Daily Beast , Politico

    John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who alerted authorities to the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop sued Adam Schiff, CNN, ‘The Daily Beast’ and ‘Politico.’

  • Michael Cohen subpoenaed again in Trump Tower protester-beatdown case. This time, he's set to say Donald Trump lied.

    Donald Trump has sworn under oath that he didn't sic his security on Trump Tower protesters; on Monday, Michael Cohen is poised to swear otherwise in a deposition of his own.

  • Putin's cameraman reportedly quit after filming his late-February speech declaring war on Ukraine

    Ilya Filatov told an independent Russian media outlet that he was tired of working in isolation in the Kremlin.

  • Putin did not even warn the government of the Russian Federation and the State Duma about the war with Ukraine - Proekt

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 15:25 Most employees of the Russian government, the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and State Duma MPs did not know about Vladimir Putin's plans to start a war against Ukraine; high-ranking officials did not have a plan of action for this scenario.