U.S., China-Focused ETFs Lure Korean Day Traders as Kospi Slides

Youkyung Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s legions of retail traders are piling money into exchange-traded funds, particularly those linked to the U.S. and China, as losses in local stocks prompt them to look abroad for better returns.

Korean individuals bought 6.9 trillion won ($5.6 billion) worth of ETF products traded on the Korea Exchange in the six months ended Mar. 31. That exceeded their purchases of shares in the Kospi benchmark at 6 trillion won for the first time since 2019.

The three most popular ETF products in this period were all focused on overseas market themes such as Chinese electric vehicles and U.S. tech stocks, according to Korea Exchange.

The about-face comes as Korean stocks have been set back in recent months by a foreign fund exodus amid concern over higher U.S. interest rates and rising oil prices, and a surge in local virus infections. The Kospi is among Asia’s worst-performing national gauges this year and has lost almost 9% over the past six months while the S&P 500 Index climbed more than 2%.

“Investors are hugely interested in overseas markets now,” said Imm Taihyuk, head of ETF management at Samsung Asset Management. “In the past, we tried to add mostly Kospi and Kosdaq names when building a thematic ETF product.”

Mom and pop investors have become a key force in South Korea’s equity market amid the global retail-investing boom seen during the pandemic. Day traders now account for about three-quarters of daily turnover in the local market, with their herd behavior earning them the nickname “ants.”

ROE Matters

Growing interest in ETFs has also prompted a shift in strategy at Korea Investment Management Co., the nation’s No. 6 asset-management firm, which has in the past focused more on actively managed funds.

About two-thirds of Korea Investment’s new products this year will focus on overseas markets, Bae Jae Kyu, chief executive officer at Korea Investment, said in an interview.

“We have to make products targeting retail investors in their 20s and 30s, and the products need to have a global focus because Korean markets’ ROE has fallen significantly behind overseas markets,” he said. “The U.S. will absolutely be the focus.”

The S&P 500 Index’s return on equity is currently about 11 percentage points higher than the Kospi’s, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The gap was under seven a year ago.

Diversification is also a focus for Korean investors as they are willing to put their money into bonds and high-dividend stocks due to the Kospi’s sluggishness, Imm of Samsung Asset said.

“With recent market corrections, Korean investors who piled into the stocks realized that they may have been too aggressive,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

