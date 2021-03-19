Tense U.S.-China Talks Bring More Risk for Troubled Markets

1 / 6

Tense U.S.-China Talks Bring More Risk for Troubled Markets

Eric Lam and Felix Tam
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska are turning the market spotlight back on key bellwethers that might be affected.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing roiled global markets under the Trump administration. While rising bond yields and inflation risk are currently vexing investors, traders are also monitoring the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden became president.

The yuan, stocks in China and Taiwan and corn prices are among areas of focus. The talks began Thursday and descended quickly into bickering and recriminations over human rights, trade and international alliances, suggesting a detente will be hard to achieve.

“Markets are likely to look for upside headlines,” Michael Every, Rabobank’s global strategist, wrote in a note. “Yet the underlying dynamic does not run in that direction at all.”

China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock index slid Friday, extending a recent tumble, as the complexities around the talks added to a sour investor mood. Here’s a look at some key gauges amid the discussions:

Stocks

China’s market is down more than 10% from a February peak and may be sensitive to the outcome of the dialog. “Even a slightly sharper tone could be taken as negative news,” said Wenbien Shi, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.

While equities in Taiwan are among Asia’s top performers this year, the island is a source of U.S-China tension too.

The Yuan

The U.S.-China trade war caused the yuan to plunge in August 2019 to its weakest level in a decade. Lately the yuan has been rising as China rebounded from the pandemic. The recent close performance alignment of the yuan and the Taiwan dollar suggests turbulence in the former could spill into the latter.

This first set of talks is unlikely to result “in any important agreement” and any plans to extend them could keep the yuan volatile, said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Commodities

Traders will be monitoring whether China decides to buy more corn, a key U.S. export. More large purchases are possible because of strong demand from the refining industry as well as feed mills, according to Meng Jinhui, a senior analyst with Shengda Futures in Beijing.

Clean Energy

One of the possibly few points of agreement in Alaska may be a willingness to collaborate on fighting climate change. Chinese solar stocks could be sensitive to any breakthroughs -- or, on the flip side, to fractious comments over Xinjiang, amid allegations of forced labor in the region’s solar and cotton industries.

Trade Uncertainty

A gauge of U.S. trade policy uncertainty has fallen back to pre-trade war lows ahead of the talks. That’s a sign that the market is too complacent given the underlying disputes between the U.S. and China, according to Laura Cooper, a macro strategist who writes for Bloomberg.

(Updates with section on solar stocks.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nike sales growth slows amid supply issues, and the stock is falling

    Nike Inc. sales grew slower than expected in the heart of the holiday season, as disruptions in its supply chain made delivering goods to North America more difficult.

  • Asian markets retreat as U.S. bond yields continue to rise

    Asian markets retreated in early trading Friday, after Wall Street ended lower as bond yields continued to surge.

  • Analysis: China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown

    China's smaller technology companies and investors are eager to seize the day as a sweeping crackdown by anti-monopoly regulators on the country's internet giants creates a wealth of new opportunities. Nasdaq-listed microlender 360 DigiTech Inc is one such firm, having seen an increase in new business and a run-up in its share price after the introduction of new rules designed to rein in fintech giant Ant Group and other large rivals. "Since December, we've seen clients whose credit lines have been reduced or restricted by lending giants transfer to our services," 360 DigiTech Chief Financial Officer Alex Xu told Reuters.

  • 1-800-Flowers.com Stock Relative Strength Rising

    One-800Flowers.com shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • 'There Will Have to Be a Fiscal Correction': S&P’s US Credit Downgrade, 10 Years Later

    John Chambers, former chairman of the sovereign rating committee at Standard & Poor’s, is one of the analysts who stripped the U.S. of its AAA credit rating in 2011, reducing it one notch to AA+ amid a tense battle in Washington over the debt ceiling. Bloomberg’s Brian Chappatta spoke with Chambers this week about that event and his view of the current fiscal situation. Some highlights (full interview here): Why the US was downgraded in 2011: “You had a clear — although perhaps remote — possibility that the U.S. government would default on its debt, triggered by the debt ceiling. ... The fiscal position was a contributing factor, but the main factor was the political setting and the congressional brinksmanship.” The value of the social contract: “The American Rescue Plan Act will weaken the country’s position [with respect to creditworthiness], just the same way as the large corporate tax cuts of 2017 did. It will also probably do nothing to improve its trend growth rate because it’s not addressing public investment. But it may, however, strengthen the social contract. My view is this act is a political measure, and in the end it’s going to have to be evaluated in political terms. The social contract has weakened a great deal during my lifetime, and if the act comes to be seen as strengthening the social contract, it might be worth the cost.” Fiscal situation not improving: “Neither the Republican nor the Democratic parties have shown any ability to carry out countercyclical fiscal policy in good times. It’s one thing to have countercyclical fiscal policy in bad times, but you have to have some contraction when times are good. And we haven’t seen that. We didn’t see that in the four years running up to the election, and we’re not seeing it now.” What could come next: “Eventually, there will have to be a fiscal correction. ... Now, what’s likely to happen is there will be measures of financial repression and policy makers will slowly try to inflate the debt away. That would be one endgame, and that worked fairly well in the 50s and 60s, so maybe it’ll work again. ... I think eventually taxes will have to rise, they’ll have to rise not only to adjust for what we’ve been doing the last few years but they’ll have to rise for increased health expenditures. Those will have to be fairly broad-based because you simply can’t get sufficient funds for what we’re talking about out of the superrich. And that can be done. But it takes a national consensus, it takes bipartisanship and it takes people taking a long-term view.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • US and China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks

    This is the first high-level face-to-face meeting between the Biden administration and Beijing.

  • HEI (HE) Up 17.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    HEI (HE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Chip Crunch Is Stifling Production of New Chips, Gearmaker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shortage in semiconductors is spreading to companies that provide gear used to manufacture the silicon, with one chip packaging equipment supplier warning of delays in shipments.Average delivery times of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s packaging equipment, which require microcontrollers, have doubled to six months, said Executive Vice President Chan Pin Chong. The company supplies equipment to customers like ASE Technology Holding Co., the world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider.Chip manufacturers and their partners are now trying to expand capacity to meet the surging demand for silicon, only to be stymied in part because of difficulties in getting gear from suppliers like Kulicke and Soffa. Companies including Innolux Corp. and Asustek Computer Inc. have recently warned of tight supply with chip packaging, the final step in semiconductor manufacturing.“Chips are critical for our equipment but there are not enough chips,” Chong said. The imbalances in the global semiconductor market may persist until late 2021 or early next year, he added.The warning is the latest sign that the shortage of chips is spreading. Carmakers have had to idle plants while and consumer electronics manufacturers are slowing production, due to a lack of the vital components. Samsung Electronics Co. this week became the biggest tech giant to warn of the “serious imbalance” in semiconductors, saying that the crunch may pose a problem to its business next quarter.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Is Down. GM and Ford Are Up. How Interest Rates Play With Stocks.

    (TSLA)stock is down again in late Thursday trading---the stock of yet another richly valued, high-growth company battered by rising interest rates. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock is down about 5%. The Nasdaq Composite is off 2.3%.

  • Nasdaq Falls 409 Points, Forfeits 3 Days Of Gains, EV Stocks Skid Lower; 7 Dow Jones Stocks Buck The Sell-Off

    Charlotte, N.C.-based Honeywell, the industrial sector giant, rose as much as 2.8%, hitting a new all-time high of 219.

  • Buy Home-Focused Retailer RH Stock Before Earnings for More Growth?

    RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is set to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 24. Is it time to buy the soaring stock...

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. expects talks with China will be 'pretty tough' -official

    The United States expects talks with China on Thursday and Friday in Alaska will be "pretty tough," but there will be a genuine attempt to find areas where the two countries can work together, a senior U.S. administration official said. The two sides appear poised to agree on very little during what will be the first high-level in-person talks with China by President Joe Biden's administration. "We're expecting much of these conversations will be pretty, pretty tough," the official told reporters ahead of the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Supply Shortages That May Happen Again

    Unless you were a prepper — someone who actively prepares for a catastrophic disaster or emergency — at the beginning of 2020, you probably didn’t have a stockpile of food and supplies stored conveniently at home when the pandemic hit. While no one will argue that it’s not a good feeling when you’re on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that’s no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Suffers Worst Loss Of 2021 As Treasury Yields Jump; Tesla, Apple Hit Resistance

    The Nasdaq suffered its worst loss since October, breaking key support as Tesla, Apple and others hit resistance. Here's what not to do.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • Kia just updated its flashiest sedan with more power and features to challenge BMW - see the $36,090 Stinger

    The new, base-model 2022 Stinger has a 300-horsepower engine and rear-wheel drive. Those are proper sports sedan ingredients.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after tech selloff

    Stock futures ticked up on Thursday to recover some losses from the regular session, when another technology-led selloff dragged on the three major indexes.

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."