U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues

  • FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai
  • A 12-inch wafer is seen at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Hsinchu
1 / 2

U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai
Stephen Nellis, David Shepardson and Michael Martina
·4 min read

By Stephen Nellis, David Shepardson and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A series of amendments for a $190 billion U.S. Senate bill aimed at countering China's technology challenge are in limbo after business groups protested proposals intended to ensure that none of the money finds its way to China or other U.S. rivals.

New regulations or reviews of investments or deals in China could disrupt U.S. businesses' future operations in that country, which include semiconductors and medical equipment. The bilateral trade deficit has run more than $100 billion a year since 2002.

Senators from both sides of the aisle want "guardrails," such as mandatory security disclosures and interagency reviews to stop U.S. businesses from compromising national security by outsourcing critical technologies to China.

The Senate bill authorizes $120 billion for high-tech research and another $54 billion to subsidize U.S. semiconductor production. For chip factories, it makes no distinction between foreign recipients and U.S.-based firms in determining who gets funds for U.S. facilities.

A key goal of the funding is to bring the world's most advanced chip plants to the United States, and only Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have the technology to do that.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio has proposed an amendment requiring U.S. national security officials to screen recipients and require disclosure of funding or support from foreign entities, including the Chinese government or Chinese state-owned enterprises.

TSMC and Samsung both have operations in China.

Another amendment from Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican Senator John Cornyn would require an interagency review of any U.S. investments in China or a shortlist of adversarial countries. That would mark a huge change for U.S. law, which for decades has had provisions for screening inbound investments, but not for outbound.

"If a company wants to offshore semiconductors to China, we need to know about it," Casey said from the Senate floor on Wednesday. "Yet, business interests, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-China Business Council, are organizing against this commonsense proposal."

Casey took to task Republicans opposing the measure, saying they talk tough on China, but they "cut and run" when it comes to taking on big business.

John Murphy, the U.S. Chamber's senior vice president for international policy, said existing laws, such as the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA), could address the China investment issue, and that the proposal needed more discussion in the Senate before being added to such a sweeping package.

"Congress and the administration should focus on using the legal tools on which the paint is barely dry," he said, referring to ECRA.

One Senate aide cited fierce opposition to the Casey-Cornyn amendment from businesses and some Republicans, including Senator Mike Crapo, the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, adding: "We're not confident that it's going to come to a vote."

Crapo declined to comment.

FUNDAMENTAL FLAW?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has sought to get the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act passed this week, but Republicans insist the bill is not ready.

"There is an increasing consensus that the lack of guardrails is the fundamental flaw of the bill," a Republican House aide said of the Senate package.

The House of Representatives is planning its own version of a China bill and could add other provisions on chips funding as well.

Rubio's office said it was still working on getting his amendment incorporated. When he proposed his amendment for counterintelligence screening last week, he noted the much needed investments would "mean nothing if they are stolen by foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party."

Any restrictions on subsidies to foreign companies would likely benefit Intel Corp, the long-time U.S. national champion in chip-making that has promised to redouble its efforts in the most advanced technologies and spend more than $20 billion on new U.S. plants.

Intel last year moved to sell off its only chip factory in China to SK Hynix.

Derek Scissors, of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, who studies China and security issues, said companies should be forced to make a choice.

"If you receive federal government money, you cannot expand your business in China from that point. The end. And if you don't like that, don't take the federal money," Scissors said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, Michael Martina and David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Forgotten massacres near Mexican border leave families broken and demanding answers

    The families of nine Guatemalan migrants who were killed and buried in Mexico on the way to the U.S. are credited with pushing for answers though questions remain.

  • At least 9 dead after mass shooting at San Jose rail yard

    The Santa Clara County coroner's office late Wednesday identified a ninth victim from the shooting at a transit station in San Jose, California, AP reports.The latest: The coroner's officer confirmed the death of Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who was in critical condition but died after being hospitalized. The other victims were identified earlier: Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Lane, 63; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Authorities have identified the suspect as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. They have yet to determine a motive.His wife, Cecilia Nelms, told AP that Cassidy talked about killing people at his work over a decade ago.A former girlfriend described Cassidy in court documents filed in 2009 as "volatile and violent, with major mood swings because of bipolar disorder that became worse when he drank heavily," AP writes.Cassidy and many of the victims worked at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara, the biggest county in the Bay Area, per AP. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told NBC's "Today" show that the gunman had two semiautomatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines, AP notes. A locker suspected to have belonged to him contained "materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive."Smith added that officials are investigating a fire that started before the shooting in a house that records say belonged to Cassidy, and suggested that he probably "“set some kind of a device to go off at a certain time probably to coincide with the shooting."What we know: The shooting took place about 6:30am local time in two buildings at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," AP reports. Smith told reporters Wednesday afternoon, "When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life." Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Russell Davis said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing that "deputies did not exchange gunfire" with the shooter, and officials believe the shooter's death was "self-inflicted."Davis said explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad was investigating. Smith added the area had been "cordoned off," so it didn't pose a threat to the public.Of note: President Biden ordered White House flags, and those of public buildings and grounds "throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions," to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims through sunset this Sunday.What they're saying: Biden said in a statement, "Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more."Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters the shooting was "absolutely tragic" and said she has family in San Jose. "I've worked for many many years with the mayor of San Jose and the police department and my prayers and my thoughts for all those families," she added.California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing, "It begs the question, what the hell is going on in the United States of America?" He added it's time for the country to "deal with endemic of gun violence.”The big picture via AP: "The bloodshed comes in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions that closed many public places and kept people confined to their homes."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AP source: Biden ending Trump OK for US oil company in Syria

    The Biden administration has decided it will not renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeast Syria under President Donald Trump's pledge to “keep the oil” produced in the region, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision. Treasury Department rules prohibit most U.S. companies from doing business in Syria.

  • Migrants Have No Time for Biden in Quest for Better Life in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- For thousands of Central American migrants, the promise of greater personal safety and economic opportunity is what drives them on arduous journeys north to the U.S. border -- not warmer words from President Joe Biden.“I didn’t know anything about Biden, I didn’t have time to watch the news. We had to flee so quickly,” said Carlos, a 28-year-old Honduran who says violent gangs chased him from his homeland in March.“I would have stayed if I could, but I just didn’t have a choice,” he said.He asked that his last name not be published for fear of retaliation from the people who threatened him.In Washington, Republican lawmakers accuse the president of fomenting a record wave of migrants, blaming his shift to a more sympathetic tone on immigration from the harsh rhetoric of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Yet in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- the three countries responsible for the majority of people detained on the southern border -- crime, economic privation, natural disasters and human smuggling rings are doing far more to fuel the surge than anything said by Biden.Migration from the region was ticking up months before Biden took office, driven by yawning economic and social disparities between Central America and the U.S. that were exacerbated by the pandemic. From the start of the year through the end of April, more than 237,000 people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- known as the Northern Triangle -- were apprehended trying to cross the southern U.S. border, according to government data.Those that get into the U.S. find an economy brimming with low-paid jobs that many Americans don’t want, as well as employers willing to tread lightly around questions about their immigration status.The migrant surge became an early and unexpected political crisis for Biden, who entered office focused on ramping up the U.S. vaccination campaign and boosting the domestic economy. While many migrants are turned away from the border under pandemic protocols established by Trump, tens of thousands have been admitted to immigration proceedings in the country -- including scores of children unaccompanied by parents or guardians, who Biden has said won’t be denied entry.His administration is struggling to address the root causes of migration to the U.S., and has yet to propose any new policy or settle on a strategy.Biden’s assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to lead a diplomatic campaign with the Mexican and Central American governments. She’ll travel to Guatamala and Mexico early next month, after pledging more than $300 million in additional humanitarian aid for Northern Triangle countries in a call with Guatamalan President Alejandro Giammattei in April.There’s no question that Biden has been more welcoming to migrants than Trump. As a presidential candidate, he condemned Trump’s restrictive immigration policies and said all who request asylum at the U.S. border “deserve to be heard.”“We’re a nation who says, if you want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come,” he said in a September 2019 Democratic primary debate.In February 2020, he promised that “nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days” in office, and issued an order suspending deportation on his first day as president. Texas challenged the order in court and won an injunction against its enforcement.Biden and his top aides dispute that his warmer rhetoric has encouraged migration, and they have repeatedly advised migrants not to try to come to the U.S. now, while the new administration deals with the surge as well as revamping refugee and asylum programs.“In the shelters early on in 2021, the migrants were very much tuned to what was going on” in U.S. politics, said Marisa Limón Garza, deputy director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy group in El Paso, Texas.Lately, she said, more migrants are getting their information from human smugglers. “Mixed messages abound,” she said.But she said that migration is driven by “the reality of violence,” government corruption and environmental changes that have made farming more difficult, including climate change and palm oil production.Corruption FocusBiden’s government hasn’t yet hit on a novel solution to the root economic and social causes of migration, but Harris has told her staff to search for new ideas. The administration has placed corruption at the forefront of its strategy, regarding the problem as so pervasive that efforts to spur economic growth and opportunity can’t take without uprooting it.The administration has also been more aggressive about teaming up with the private sector, both to disburse aid through non-governmental organizations and to persuade companies to lean on regional governments to root out corruption.Money is only part of the problem.Guatamala, for example, boasts the largest economy in Central America, according to the World Bank, yet only 40% of its people enjoy food security. Nearly a million more Guatamalans -- about 6% of the population -- may have been plunged into poverty by the pandemic, the bank estimates.Honduras and El Salvador are even worse off economically, and the leaders of the two countries have troubled relationships with the U.S. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of drug smuggling, while El Salvarodan President Nayib Bukele was criticized earlier this month by U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken after his party sacked five of the country’s top judges and the attorney general in a move to consolidate his political power.All of the region’s governments benefit financially from migration, leading to accusations from U.S. politicians that they have little incentive to help stop it. Remittances from Mexicans and Central Americans in the U.S. are a significant source of income for families back home. In 2020, Mexico received $42.9 billion, while the three Central American countries together received $22.9 billion, according to the World Bank.“You won’t see a real solution until we start to address some of the fundamental issues in these southern countries,” said Victor Manjarrez, associate director at the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas El Paso, who served as a Border Patrol agent for 35 years. “And that isn’t just sending money because we’ve been sending money to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras for decades now. And the problem’s still there.”The U.S. earmarked more than $3.6 billion in aid for the region from fiscal 2016 to 2021, according to the Congressional Research Service. Trump suspended financial assistance for more than a year in 2019 as leverage in negotiations with Northern Triangle governments over border security and asylum agreements.The suspension set back many aid programs, “making it difficult to assess the effectiveness of U.S. assistance efforts in the region,” CRS said in a report updated May 13.Fragile EconomiesEconomically fragile in the best of times, the three Central American countries suffered back-to-back blows from two powerful hurricanes in November, causing particular damage to their agriculture sectors -- an important source of regional employment.Hurricane Eta alone caused $5.5 billion in damage in the region, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. It was followed by Iota, which is estimated to have inflicted another $1.3 billion in damage, according to Aon Plc.Layered over the economic catastrophes is endemic violence. El Salvador is burdened with the highest murder rate in the world, and both Honduras and Guatamala are also in the top 20, according to the United Nations.Carlos, the Honduran migrant, said that back home he used to make $200 in a good week selling cooking gas door-to-door. He was able to send his two daughters to a good school.But in October, local gangs began demanding bribes that forced him to deplete his savings and take out loans. Ultimately, he decided to uproot his family and flee.He made it across the U.S. southern border, but was apprehended and expelled to Juarez in Mexico. Like many other migrants, he had hoped to reconnect with family in the U.S. who had made it over the border before him. Now, as he awaits news on his asylum case at a local shelter, he tries to be optimistic.“The only reason I came is to take care of my family. I know there’s work there. I like to work, in whatever job that might be,” he said over the phone in Spanish, occasionally crying.The month-long journey cost him $7,000, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senator hopes Congress takes bipartisan action following San Jose shooting

    New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks with “The View” about working across the aisle and her efforts to pass legislation that would remove military commanders from their role in sexual assault cases.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Holiday islands considered for green list

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • Manuel Ellis: Three officers charged in killing of man who said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

    Three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis. Mr Ellis, 33, was a Black man who police restrained as he was walking home from a corner store last year. The Seattle Times reported that Mr Ellis' death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who found evidence of oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause of death.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Boise has reopened. Survey shows who is comfortable returning to events, ‘normal’ life

    Vaccinated residents are actually more likely to still be worried about COVID-19, the survey found.

  • An MLB pitcher injured his thumb by taking off his shirt too aggressively

    Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the injured list with a fractured thumb, which stemmed from taking off his shirt too aggressively.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

    On the same day the Tigers' general manager criticized his team's defense, Detroit made enough plays in the field to win a game in which it had just three hits and scored once. Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Wednesday night. Detroit did solid work early when Cleveland was batting to keep the game scoreless.

  • Lexington was home to the only remaining Disney store in Kentucky. Now it’s closing

    The last Disney retail store in Kentucky is shuttering its doors in the next few weeks.

  • Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

    Senator has previously accused Israeli government of fomenting “racist nationalism”

  • OnPolitics: AAPI legal groups set their sight on SCOTUS

    When it comes to judges, the Biden administration is making an effort to diversify the courts – particularly at the federal district level.