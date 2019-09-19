U.S. Cities Among the Most Surveilled in the World: Study

Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Boston have made a top 50 list of the most surveilled places in the world.

Some city police departments use surveillance cameras to help with individual criminal cases, while others monitor entire networks of cameras at all times.

Amazon surveillance camera company Ring told The Washington Post in August that it has partnered with more than 400 local police departments as part of a plan called the “new neighborhood watch.”

Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Boston made it on the list of the top 50 most surveilled places in the world, according to an August study by consumer information website Comparitech. Eight of the top 10 cities were in China.

Atlanta came in 10th overall on the list of most surveilled cities in the world and first place for the most surveilled city in the U.S. with 15.56 surveillance cameras per 1,000 people, falling behind Beijing, which has 39.93 cameras per 1,000 people, the study shows.

Chicago came in 13th overall and second in the U.S. with 13.06 cameras per 1,000 people, D.C. came in 28th overall and third in the U.S. with 5.61 cameras per 1,000 people, San Francisco came in 38th overall and fourth in the U.S. with 3.07 cameras per 1,000 people, San Diego came in 42nd overall and fifth in the U.S. with 2.48 per 1,000 people, and Boston came in 46th overall with 2.23 cameras per 1,000 people.

“I understand that there may be benefits to crime prevention, but the point is, we have rights, and until we talk about privacy rights and our concerns, then we can’t have the rest of the conversation,” Anti Surveillance Coalition activist Genevieve Jones-Wright told NBC San Diego Tuesday.

