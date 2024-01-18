These U.S. Cities May Depopulate by 2100, Researchers Say

Many places in the Midwest and northern United States could shrink drastically by the turn of the century, according to a new study based on five climate scenarios. By the same token, according to the researchers, the populations of 40% of U.S. cities could grow by 2100.

The five scenarios are known as the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs), and they were established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report. The five pathways describe different trajectories that humankind might take as societies develop in the next century and as populations continue to react to the impacts of climate change.

Among the cities projected to grow by 2100 are New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Charlotte, Austin, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio.

“We need to shift away from growth-based planning to maintain and provide infrastructure in a sustainable way for all these cities,” said study author Uttara Sutradhar, a civil engineer at the University of Illinois, Chicago, in an email to Gizmodo.

“Cities” in this study are really “Places” as defined by the U.S. Census, meaning that the work looks at population centers from the largest cities to rural areas. Sutradhar added that the team found large urban centers were less likely to shrink in population than small cities in more rural areas.

How the population trends of the next 76 years actually play out on a national scale remains to be seen, but the IPCC laid out the fundamentals pretty plainly last year: we’re in a critical, rapidly closing window to mitigate the worst possible impacts of climate change on society.

