A U.S. citizen is among those arrested for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Law enforcement with the Police Nationale of Haiti looks on as the crowd surrounds the Petionville Police station where suspects are being held. Valerie Baeriswyl / Getty Images

A US citizen and another man believed to be Haitian American have reportedly been arrested in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

James Solages, a US national, was identified as a suspect by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.

Moïse was assassinated by a group of armed assailants who burst into his home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

A US citizen and another man believed to be Haitian American have reportedly been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

James Solages, a US national of Haitian descent, was identified Thursday as among the six people who have been nabbed for the early Wednesday killing of Moïse at his home, The Washington Post and the Associated Press reported.

The AP and Washington Post cited Mathias Pierre, Haiti's minister of elections and inter-party relations.

Solages was purportedly a "chief commander of bodyguards" for The Canadian embassy in Haiti, according to a website for a nonprofit he helped establish in south Florida, the Associated Press reported.

On the website, he is identitied as the president of the board of directors for the FWA SA A JACMEL AVAN, INC. charity, according to the website.

"Preceding his tenure as a consultant, his career began as a volunteer in different nonprofit organization assisting communities in need and Haiti," a bio page on the website reads. "Mr. Solages is a youth leader and an advocate for underprivileged kids."

The bio also says Solages is "a certified diplomatic agent."

One other person who was apprehended in connection to the assassination is also believed to be a Haitian-American, Pierre said. His identity was not released.

Moïse, 53, was assassinated by a group of armed assailants who burst into his home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Haitian first lady Martine Moïse was also critically injured in the attack. She was later flown to Miami, Florida for treatment for her gunshot wounds.

Story continues

Léon Charles, the director of Haiti's National Police told reporters Thursday that a total of six suspects have been busted in connection to the fatal ambush.

Authorities have said that four other suspects believed to be involved in the assassination were killed in a gun battle with police.

Haitian authorities were still looking for more assailants, Charles said Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

"The pursuit of the mercenaries continues," Charles said Wednesday night. "Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested."

Pierre told The Washington Post that the nabbed suspects were being held at a police station in the capital and that an anrgy mob of people had surrounded it.

"The special units are trying to protect the police station, because the population is very mad and is trying to get to them, to burn them," Pierre told the news outlet. "We're trying to avoid that."

The identities of the other suspects were not immediately released.

Haitian Communications Minister Pradel Henriquez has called them "foreigners,"according to The Washington Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider