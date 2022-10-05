U.S. citizen killed in gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said.

The U.S. citizen, who was not publicly identified, died after people Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three other people were wounded, Botting said at a news conference Monday.

A third body, that of a man, was found later. Investigators think he was one of the attackers and that he was killed by police in a shootout, Botting said.

The vehicle was returning two tourists from an excursion when the gunfire occurred. Police chased the vehicle, and an officer was seriously injured in the shootout, Botting said. The suspect vehicle escaped.

A tourist from the U.S. and second person were fatally shot Sunday in the Turks and Caicos Islands. A police vehicle intercepted the suspected gunmen and was riddled with bullets during a shootout, officials said. (Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force via Facebook)

Another person who went to a hospital with a head wound is thought to have been a bystander struck by shots the suspects fired during the shootout, he said.

“I believe the original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life,” Botting said.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands said Tuesday that it regretted the violence.

“The incident which occurred was accidental and not one in which the victim was targeted,” the government said. It added that "we wish to reassure the public (citizens, resident and visitors alike) that the safety and security of all, is our top priority."

Police continued to investigate Tuesday. No arrests have been announced.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the slain U.S. citizen.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com