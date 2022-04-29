US citizen Willy Joseph Cancel killed fighting in Ukraine: reports

U.S. citizen Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed in Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, members of Cancel's family confirmed to media outlets Friday.

Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that her son was hired in February by a private military contracting company on top of his full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee. When the war in Ukraine broke out, he agreed to go fight.

"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN.

She also said Cancel's body had not yet been recovered.

Cancel was a native of Orange County, New York. The county's executive, Steven M. Neuhaus, said he was saddened to hear of Cancel's death in a statement.

"We will never forget Willy’s bravery and sacrifice, and Orange County’s thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," Neuhaus said.

Cancel is the first U.S. citizen known to have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, though other Americans have been killed during the war. Cancel leaves behind a wife and 7-month-old son, Fox News reported. Brittney Cancel, Cancel's widow, also confirmed his death to Fox.

"My husband did die in Ukraine," she said, according to Fox. "He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life."

President Joe Biden was asked about Cancel's death during an unrelated event at the White House on Friday.

“It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind,” Biden said.

Brittany Cancel received a call informing her of her husband's death on April 26, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a man identifying himself as Cancel's father. The page has raised more than $14,000 in less than a day.

"Our entire family is simply distraught and we have no idea how to continue," the page reads.

Cabrera, Brittany Cancel and Cancel's father did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's requests for comment.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters Friday that the agency is aware of the news reports but could not comment because of privacy considerations.

"We also do want to reiterate that U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine during this act of armed conflict — it is a very dangerous situation — and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials," she said. "U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using commercial or privately available ground transportation options."

While in the Marines, Cancel served as a rifleman and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He had no war zone deployments and was given a bad conduct discharge after he was convicted of violating a lawful general order, Marine Corps spokesperson Maj. Jim Stenger said. No other details on the bad conduct conviction were provided.

Cancel was a 2017 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, New York, the Times Herald-Record reported. He transferred in to the Newburgh district after attending schools in Washingtonville, N.Y.,from second grade until 10th grade, according to the Washingtonville superintendent.

A statement on school district's website said while Cancel was in high school he participated in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

"Willy loved being a member of the Air Force JROTC which led to him joining the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school," Master Sgt. Christian Granda, a Newburgh teacher who knew Cancel, said in a statement.

Granda said Cancel "was a dedicated cadet who served our community well" and that it was a privilege to teach and mentor him.

Cancel was also previously an "active member" of the local fire department in Walden, N.Y.,before joining the Marine Corps, the Walden Fire Department said.

Until January, Cancel worked at a private prison in Tennessee; he started in May 2021, said Matthew Davio, a spokesperson for the private prison company CoreCivic. The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, a medium security facility, is about an hour northeast of Nashville.

“As a correctional officer, Mr. Cancel served his state and his community by helping maintain a safe, secure environment where inmates can participate in life-changing reentry programs. We are grateful for his service and saddened by his loss,” Davio said in a statement.

Dorinda Carter, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, told The Tennessean that Cancel "selflessly served his state supervising Tennessee offenders."

"The Tennessee Department of Correction is grateful for his service to the state and to our nation. Our condolences are with his family at this time," Carter said.

Wife Brittney Cancel told Fox that her husband volunteered to go to Ukraine but also had aspirations of becoming a police officer or firefighter.

"Naturally when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine he was eager to volunteer," she told Fox.

Contributing: Diana Dombrowski, Times Herald Record; Associated Press

