U.S. citizens blocked from leaving China return home after three years

Michael Martina
·2 min read

By Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two American siblings prevented from leaving China since 2018 returned to the United States over the weekend, according to a U.S. official, their release by Beijing coming shortly after the United States ended a legal case against a top Huawei executive.

Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to America after more than three years during which they were not allowed to leave China under an "exit ban" despite not facing criminal allegations. Their father, former bank official and fugitive Liu Changming, is wanted in China to face fraud charges.

The exit of the two Americans followed an agreement that allowed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to return to China from Canada after U.S. prosecutors dropped a fraud case against her.

Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody were released from Chinese detention and sent back to Canada.

Beijing had denied that those arrests were linked.

The White House on Monday said the Canadians' release was not a prisoner swap, but that their cases came up in a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a Sept. 9 call.

The Justice Department has said its decision on Meng's case was decided independently.

"We welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu's return to the United States on Sunday," said a State Department spokesperson, adding that U.S. consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate the siblings' exit.

"We will continue to advocate on behalf of all American citizens in the PRC subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans."

The White House declined to comment on the Americans who exited China.

Cynthia and Victor Liu's mother, Sandra Han, continues to be detained on criminal charges in China.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eight arrested in connection with VCU student’s alleged hazing death

    Three more people are expected to soon turn themselves in after alleged hazing death of freshman in Virginia

  • China’s Power Crisis Moves From the Factory Floor to Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is beginning to hit people where they live, adding the risk of social instability to an economic slowdown and global supply chain disruptions.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignResidents in several northern provinces have already

  • Activision Blizzard, U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and discrimination case

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The EEOC, which been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.

  • Californians will vote multiple times in 2022 for the same U.S. Senate seat

    New legislation will have the most immediate impact on Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Newsom after Vice President Harris left her Senate post.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Biden got his coronavirus booster on live TV while taking reporters' questions

    Biden is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot because he's over 65 and it's been more than 6 months since his second Pfizer shot.

  • Hong Kong's capital market posts best nine months since 1980 as Chinese companies redirect IPOs closer to home from New York

    The capital market of Hong Kong is having its best nine months on record, as a flurry of Chinese companies redirected their fundraising exercises to the city from New York amid lingering US-China geopolitical tension. As many as 71 companies raised US$35.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. That was a jump of 25 per cent from the same period last year, making it the best ni

  • ‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere Red Carpet to Stream Live on Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

    The London world premiere of “No Time to Die” will stream exclusively on Facebook, Variety can reveal. The social media platform has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed […]

  • Deadly Toll: Mothers Tearfully Remember Children Slain In Bay Area Homicides

    Mothers of Murdered Sons remembered their loved ones gunned down as homicides continued to soar in the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Man arrested in death of robbery accomplice slain by another in Fort Worth marijuana deal

    A robbery attempt in Fort Worth left one man dead and another in jail.

  • Better Buy: Vanguard Growth ETF or iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF?

    These two large-cap growth ETFs are among the most popular in their class. But there's one key difference between them.

  • Aspire raises $158M Series B to build a full-stack “financial operating system” for Southeast Asian businesses

    Aspire, the Singapore-based neobank that wants to become an “end-to-end financial operating system” for Southeast Asian businesses, is moving closer to its aspirations with a $158 million Series B. The round consisted of $58 million in equity and $100 million in debt and was led by an undisclosed global fintech-focused growth equity investor, with participation from DST Global Partners, CE Innovation Fund, B Capital Partners and returning investors MassMutual Ventures, Picus Capital, AFG and Hummingbird Ventures. Aspire was founded in 2018 to provide working capital loans for small to medium-sized businesses, but soon after its founding, it began taking a multiproduct strategy. Its portfolio of services now include bank accounts for cross-border businesses, corporate cards and automated invoice processing, all of which are connected to financial management software.

  • Questions for the U.S. pile up in the wake of Australian sub deal

    The deal will involve complicated legal negotiations, significant changes to an Australian shipyard to handle nuclear work, and coordinating with a strained American shipbuilding industry.

  • TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina road game against Tennessee

    The Vols have won their last two games against the Gamecocks.

  • About 100 Americans are still trying to get out of Afghanistan

    US troops left Afghanistan on August 30, making it more complicated to evacuate American citizens and permanent residents who want to come back home.

  • Scoop: Centrists back $3.5T package

    Two of the nine House centrists who demanded Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) bring the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor by Monday are now publicly promising to vote for the separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, Axios has learned.Why it matters: By explicitly announcing their support for a big package targeting climate change and expanding the social safety net, Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) and Filemon Vela (D-Texas) are trying to convince progressives

  • Kenya has banned a documentary for portraying a same-sex relationship

    Kenya Film Classification Board describes documentary as "an affront" to the country’s constitution.

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea, despite recent offer of talks with South

    North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea.

  • Feds Taking a Harder Stance on Chip Shortage, May Suspect Hoarding

    The White House may use the Defense Production Act to start solving the logjam of semiconductor chips that's hitting car manufacturing and other industries so hard.

  • U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

    Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses rose 29.4 percent in 2020 over 2019, marking the largest annual increase since national record-keeping began in the 1960s, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Overall violent crime was up 5.6% to nearly 1.3 million incidents, although property crime fell 7.8% to nearly 6.5 million incidents, marking the 18th consecutive year that property crimes have decreased, the FBI said. A greater percent of homicides were the result of gun violence - 76% in 2020 versus 73% in 2019 - with Houston seeing a 55% increase in gun homicides, reaching 343 in 2020 compared to 221 in 2019, the Washington Post reported.