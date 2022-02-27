U.S. Citizens Urged To Leave Russia Immediately Amid Flight Cancellations

A man walks past a departures display board at the Moscow Domodedovo International Airport in Russia on Thursday after flight services to a number of airports in the South of Russia were temporarily restricted amid heightened tensions in Ukraine. (Photo: Alexander Shcherbak via Getty Images)

The U.S. Embassy in Russia has urged all Americans to consider leaving Russia immediately amid concerns that airline travel out of the country during the country’s escalating assault of Ukraine may become even more limited than it already is.

“An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines,” the embassy said in a security alert Sunday. “U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.”

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine also advised American citizens to leave Ukraine using private transportation “if it is safe to do so.”

“Sheltering in place may remain the best option for some,” U.S. officials said, acknowledging the risk of people facing potential combat operations, destroyed infrastructure and hours-long lines at border crossings.

Russia: Airlines are cancelling flights in/out of Russia; numerous countries closed airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available. Our advisory level is 4: Do Not Travel. https://t.co/KLT5RYb7h8pic.twitter.com/pMkHBwSnUd — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) February 27, 2022

The alerts came as the European Union on Sunday said it will impose a blanket flight ban on all Russian planes, whether they are “Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.” Private Russian planes have also been banned from entering the U.K.’s airspace.

The State Department raised its travel advisory for Russia to its highest level late last month, while urging U.S. citizens to avoid all travel there if possible.

“Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law,” the department said at the time.

The government’s website reminds that U.S. citizens are subject to the local laws and legal system of any foreign country they choose to visit. In Russia, U.S. citizens have been arrested by Russian security services on spurious charges and have denied them fair and transparent treatment, including public trials.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.