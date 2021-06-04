Is the U.S. in the clear with COVID-19? Yahoo News Explains

President Biden has a real chance at reaching his ambitious goal of getting 70 percent of American adults partially vaccinated by July 4. States have begun to loosen restrictions as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased across the nation. But President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says not so fast. So is the U.S. really in the clear with COVID-19 yet? Yahoo News West Coast Correspondent Andrew Romano explains.

