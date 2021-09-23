U.S. Clears Third Pfizer Dose; Victoria’s Record: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and over. Anthony Fauci said earlier that he expects mRNA vaccines to be administered as a three-dose regimen.

Australia’s Victoria state saw a daily case record as it battles an outbreak fueled by the delta variant. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told police and military to augment hospital staffing in the Manila area as hundreds of health workers contract the virus.

U.S. President Joe Biden called on other nations to help vastly expand production of shots and treatments to help end the pandemic. He said the U.S. will buy an another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate abroad. Pregnant women who get mRNA jabs pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study.

Key Developments:

  • Global Virus Tracker: Cases pass 229.4 million; deaths exceed 4.7 million

  • Vaccine Tracker: More than 6.03 billion doses administered

  • Thailand says Pfizer spurs top response after Sinovac, Astra jab

  • FDA to clear third Pfizer dose for older, at-risk Americans

  • Fauci sees three doses as the eventual standard for mRNA vaccines

  • Alpha, delta and more. Why virus variants cause alarm: QuickTake

China Reports 28 Local Covid Cases Amid Outbreak (8:56 a.m. HK)

China had 28 more local virus cases, the National Health Commission said, with 20 in Fujian province and 8 others across the country in northern Heilongjiang province. The new infections come as Chinese authorities have worked to control an outbreak of the delta variant during public holidays, including shutting down a raft of businesses in the city of Harbin, near the Russian border.

Taiwan’s Medigen Plans Phase-3 Clinical Trial in Europe (8:54 a.m. HK)

The board of Taiwan’s Medigen approved a phase-3 clinical trial of its vaccine in Europe, the firm said in statement to the Taiwan stock exchange on Wednesday. There are expected to be up to 4,000 people participating in multiple locations and countries in Europe, the Taipei Times reported, citing a company spokesman.

Duterte Taps Military to Assist Hospitals (8:43 a.m. HK)

President Rodrigo Duterte told the police and the military to augment hospital staffing in Metro Manila, as hundreds of health workers have Covid and the Philippines -- a global supplier of nurses -- is experiencing a “dearth of supply.”

Record Cases for Australia’s Victoria (7:36 a.m. HK)

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported a daily record of 766 virus infections on Thursday. Authorities have struggled to bring the state’s current delta surge under control, despite months of lockdown in Melbourne. The outbreak has doubled in size to more than 10,000 cases in about eight days.

FDA Authorizes Third Pfizer Dose for Some (7:35 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine for people aged 65 and older and individuals with a high risk of getting severe Covid. The added shots are to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the greenlight would allow people including teachers, daycare staff, healthcare and grocery workers to get a third dose.

“I want to make this clear: The introduction of booster doses will not impact our ability to meet existing global supply commitments,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted.

UN Says Delegate Tested Positive (5:20 a.m. HK)

The United Nations said a delegate who was in the main hall of the General Assembly on Tuesday morning tested positive. While the UN didn’t identify which country the delegate represented, heads of state speaking in the hall at that time included Biden and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Two members of Bolsonaro’s delegation -- including Brazil’s health minister -- have tested positive while in New York.

UN staff who might have been in contact with the infected person “will be notified individually and guided through next steps,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. New York officials had called on the UN to enforce stricter requirements on visiting delegates, but the organization hasn’t required proof of vaccination to enter its buildings.

NYC’s Vaccine Mandate for Teachers Cleared (5:06 a.m. HK)

New York City’s requirement for teachers to be vaccinated was cleared by a state judge following a legal challenge from labor unions.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Laurence L. Love vacated a temporary restraining order that had stopped the vaccine mandate from being enforced while the case is being litigated.

Fauci Envisions Three-Dose Standard (3:55 p.m. NY)

Future administration of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc.’s will likely require three doses from the start, instead of two doses plus a booster, Fauci said.

If implemented as the top infectious disease expert predicted, the third shot would become part of the primary series, potentially changing the vaccine label and plan for administering shots altogether.

Mormons Make Masks Mandatory in Temples (2:20 p.m. NY)

The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing the Mormon church’s history in prior pandemics.

Biden Calls on Wealthy Nations to Step Up (1:15 p.m. NY)

Biden called on other nations to help vastly expand production of coronavirus vaccines and treatments in order to end the pandemic, in a virtual summit he hosted Wednesday.

Biden said the U.S. will buy another 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for donation abroad, pushing the total U.S. donation pledge above 1.1 billion doses.

The summit’s attendees included the leaders of the U.K., Canada, South Africa and Indonesia, private-sector figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

MTA to Boost Enforcement of Subway Masks (1 p.m. NY)

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it will increase enforcement of its mask-wearing policy as new data show compliance is waning on subways, buses and commuter trains.

Compliance was nearly universal in the early days of the pandemic but has fallen to about 87% on the city’s subways, MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren said, according to WABC-TV.

Riders will get one warning from MTA Police to wear a mask, and if they don’t, they will get a summons, Warren said.

Vaccinated Pregnant Women Pass on Protection (9 a.m. NY)

Pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study published in American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine on Wednesday.

The study -- one of the first to measure antibody levels in umbilical cord blood to distinguish whether immunity is from infection or vaccines -- found that 36 newborns tested at birth all had antibodies to protect against Covid-19 after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

