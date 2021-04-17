After China, US envoy Kerry in S. Korea for climate talks

  • In this photo provided by U.S. Embassy Seoul, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong upon his arrival for the banquet at the Foreign Minister's residence in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Embassy Seoul via AP)
  • In this photo provided by U.S. Embassy Seoul, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, right, pose for photograph at the Foreign Minister's residence in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Embassy Seoul via AP)
1 / 2

South Korea US

In this photo provided by U.S. Embassy Seoul, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong upon his arrival for the banquet at the Foreign Minister's residence in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Embassy Seoul via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with South Korea’s foreign minister in Seoul on Saturday for talks ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week.

Kerry arrived in South Korea after a four-day visit to China where he held closed-door meetings with senior Chinese officials in Shanghai.

While Kerry’s discussions with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong were focused on Biden’s climate meeting and another video summit on environmental issues that South Korea will host in May, Chung also conveyed Seoul’s “serious concerns” over Japanese government plans to start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in two years.

Chung also requested U.S. help for South Korea’s efforts to secure more coronavirus vaccines as it wrestles with a slow vaccine rollout and a steady rise in infections, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said. The ministry didn’t release any specific comments made by Kerry during the meeting.

Chung and Kerry agreed that the countries should cooperate to create “mutual synergy” between the virtual summits hosed by each country in the coming weeks, which would help set up the U.N. Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Scotland in November, the ministry said in a statement.

Arriving for a dinner meeting at Chung’s official residence in Seoul, a mask-wearing Kerry bumped forearms with Chung and wrote in a guestbook saying: “Thank you so much for Korea’s leadership on the climate crisis.”

Kerry and Chung had spoken over the phone twice last month to discuss the countries’ cooperation on climate change and to exchange views on the U.N. Climate Change Conference, according to Chung’s ministry.

Kerry’s visit to South Korea comes at a time when the Biden administration is also stepping up efforts to coordinate action with South Korea and Japan to cope with China’s growing influence and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Three-way cooperation between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo had declined during the Trump administration, as the Asian U.S. allies feuded over wartime history, trade and military issues that sank their relations to post-war lows.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last month he was eager to repair relations with Tokyo to build “future-oriented ties,” but there are now fresh tensions over Japan's approving the release of radioactive water from Fukushima.

While Japan says the water will be treated and diluted so that it wouldn't pose a health threat to humans, South Korea has described the plan as “absolutely unacceptable” and urged Tokyo to provide transparent information on how the plant’s water is being treated and how its safety is being verified.

The U.S. State Department had said Kerry’s visits to China and South Korea were to discuss “raising global climate ambition” ahead of Biden’s climate meeting.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, to participate in an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The United States and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.

Recommended Stories

  • China's economy grows 18.3% in post-Covid comeback

    The record figures for the first quarter of the year are skewed due to last year's nationwide lockdown

  • India's capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period and is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, its chief minister said on Saturday, as the country overall recorded more than 200,000 cases for a third day. "Beds equipped with oxygen supplies, and for critical care, are filling fast," he added. New Delhi, which has imposed a weekend curfew, is among the worst hit cities in India, where a second major wave of coronavirus infections is straining health infrastructure.

  • World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Gold prices hit a seven-week high and global stocks scaled new records on Friday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks rose 0.42% to an all-time peak, lifted by surging European shares and lesser gains on Wall Street where both the Dow Industrial and benchmark S&P 500 posted their fourth week of successive gains.

  • US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking

    The Biden administration has announced the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against dozens of people and companies, holding the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies. The sweeping measures announced Thursday are meant to punish Russia for actions that U.S. officials say cut to the core of American democracy and to deter future acts by imposing economic costs on Moscow, including by targeting its ability to borrow money. The sanctions are certain to exacerbate tensions with Russia, which promised a response, even as President Joe Biden said the administration could have taken even more punitive measures but chose not to in the interests of maintaining stability.

  • Designer Teo Yang Carries Korean Traditions into the 21st Century

    From his home studio in Seoul, the designer melds tradition with modern design

  • Gwen Stefani rocks famous 'Don't Speak' polka-dot dress 25 years later

    Gwen Stefani just gave fans an amazing blast from her style past.

  • Philippine troops kill Egyptian, 2 Filipino militants

    Philippine troops killed a suspected Egyptian would-be suicide bomber and two local Abu Sayyaf militants in what military officials said Saturday was a setback that would make it harder for gunmen linked to the Islamic State group to stage suicide attacks. Army troops gunned down the three militants in a 10-minute firefight Friday night near a hinterland village off the mountainous Patikul town in southern Sulu province.

  • Data gap threatens to complicate Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

    The current investigation could intensify concerns by state officials that the public will lose overall confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Can You Imagine How AltaGas' (TSE:ALA) Shareholders Feel About The 44% Share Price Increase?

    It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But the...

  • UPDATE 12-Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China's assertiveness

    President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. The talks offered the Democratic president, inaugurated in January, a chance to work further on his pledge to revitalize U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. China topped the agenda, underscoring Japan's central role in U.S. efforts to face down Beijing.

  • Dogecoin price surges despite Coinbase still not offering trades

    Meme-inspired cryptocurrency is also not available on other popular trading platforms like eToro

  • Police accused of injuring elderly woman with dementia during arrest

    Video shows Karen Garner, 73, being slammed to the ground and hog-tied. She suffered a dislocated shoulder and other injuries, her attorney said.

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to condition Brazil Amazon aid on results

    Over a dozen Democratic senators on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to withhold financial assistance to Brazil unless it demonstrates it is reducing deforestation in the Amazon and cracking down on environmental crimes. The letter, signed by 15 senators led by Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, was sent days before Biden hosts a virtual climate leaders summit on April 22-23, which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is due to attend.

  • Paulsboro H.S. wrestling coach, principal is CEO of $100M company

    Paulsboro High School principal and wrestling coach Paul Morina is the CEO of a state of Nevada-based company with a valuation of more than $100 million, according to financial records.

  • China's GDP hits record growth

    Quickening sharply from last year's slump, China's economic recovery in the first quarter was propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad.As well as continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly undershooting expectations.But still the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992.The brisk expansion is expected to ease off later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has gathered momentum since the first three months of 2020when an outbreak of the virus in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic.China's rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders. More recently it's seen a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March.China is remaining cautious though and says that while economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges.while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate

  • First Nominated South Korean Supporting Actress ‘Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn On Violence Against Asian People: “My Son Was Scared I’d Get Hurt”

    In Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, actress Yuh-Jung Youn plays the grandmother who swoops in from South Korea to the small Arkansas town where her Korean-American family have made their home, delightfully disrupting their lives. With her abundant charm and unfiltered ways, she makes a significant impact in this heartwarming story of the American dream. The […]

  • Barnsley has ‘first right’ to sign USMNT’s Dike, fee not near $20M

    The 20-year-old Oklahoma native -- he turns 21 in early June -- has helped propel the Tykes into the discussion for Premier League promotion.

  • Drunken bar patrons kept CMPD from helping gunshot victim. State yanks liquor permit

    ‘Intoxicated’ and ‘uncooperative’ crowd blocked and injured police officers, NC Law Enforcement Division says.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says