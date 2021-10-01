U.S. CLO Sales Hit Annual Record Amid Leveraged Buyout Loan Boom

Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sales of U.S. collateralized loan obligations reached a fresh annual record on Friday, topping $131 billion, as investors clamor to buy securities that offer high ratings and protection against inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New issuance surpassed 2018’s record of $130.4 billion, and may not slow down in the coming months. Some banks are projecting that CLO sales can go as high as $160 billion, and there are some 200 short-term credit lines funding upcoming transactions.

CLOs, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, are benefiting from heavy supply of buyout debt, including Medline Industries Inc., which on Thursday sold one of the biggest LBO loans ever. And the potential profit for putting together CLOs, also known as the arbitrage, is still relatively high. That makes it easier for firms to sell the riskiest parts of CLOs, called the equity.

“We are in a golden period for CLO equity, and demand for paper remains strong,” said Thomas Majewski, managing partner at Eagle Point Credit Management, which buys CLO equity.

CLOs have drawn some scrutiny from regulators and ratings firms, who had expressed concern that the quality of loans getting bundled into the securities had deteriorated. During the early stages of the pandemic, investors fretted that loans would get downgraded en masse or even default, bringing losses to at least some CLO investors.

But loan defaults have ended up being minimal, in part because of Federal Reserve and government rescue programs. Only a few low-ranked portions of U.S. CLOs are expected to default coming out of the 2020 economic downturn, S&P Global Ratings analysts said in a study released last month. As the economy recovers, many investors have grown more sanguine about the outlook for the securities.

The securities are also attractive because of their floating rates, which can translate to higher yields as inflation rises. CLOs typically pay higher yields for securities with higher ratings than their corporate bond counterparts.

“There’s continued acceptance of CLOs,” said Shiloh Bates, managing director at Flat Rock Global, a CLO equity investor. “They have gone from a backwater of finance to a more mainstream asset class.”

Fast Pace

CLO sales broke the $100 billion mark at the fastest pace on record this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Moreover, August posted an official all-time monthly high for CLO offerings, with $19.6 billion sold, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News and Bank of America Corp. strategists that looks at broadly syndicated loans and middle-market new issue deals. The global CLO market has crossed the $1 trillion mark in outstandings.

And there may be as many as 200 active lines of credit financing CLOs now, known as warehouse lines, a 30% increase since July, estimates Western Asset Management Co. These figures are at or above 2018 levels when, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, the CLO market saw record annual issuance of $130.4 billion.

“The number of warehouses means banks feel comfortable that they can sell deals in this favorable environment,” said Ryan Kohan, head of leveraged loans at Western Asset.

New-issue CLOs from asset managers PGIM, Churchill Asset Management, PennantPark Investment Advisers, Irradiant Partners, First Eagle Alternative Credit, and Partners Group priced on Friday to put the tally over the top.

While the annual record refers to new-issue CLOs backed by broadly syndicated loans and middle market loans, the market has also hit a record for so-called refinancings and resets of older deals. When CLO spreads tighten, managers are able to get sweeter terms on refinancing or resetting outstanding transactions once they’ve exited their non-call periods. Even deals that were originated in 2020 that had one-year non-calls are being refinanced or reset.

There have been $88.2 billion of refinancings this year through Sept. 30, and $101.6 billion of so-called resets, which often tweak other parameters of the transaction, such as maturities, in addition to repricing at a lower rate.

(Updates with Friday’s deals in twelfth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico, Colombia Rate Increases Suggest More Tightening to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico and Colombia boosted interest rates Thursday, with further increases likely this year as all the major economies in Latin America struggle to contain surging prices.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mount

  • Affirm’s ‘super-app’ ambitions win praise as company plots debit, crypto moves

    Affirm Holdings Inc. is joining the ranks of fintech companies vying for "super-app" status as the company plans a series of feature introductions that will broaden its platform beyond buy-now pay-later capabilities.

  • Affirm Stock Dips After New Debit Card Showcased At Analyst Day

    Affirm stock dipped after the consumer financing firm said it expects a new debit card with installment payment features to contribute meaningfully to profits by fiscal 2023.

  • Remittances to Mexico Top Estimates, Signal Record as U.S. Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Remittances sent to Mexico reached another record in August, a sign that contributions from workers in the U.S. continue to help Latin America’s second-largest economy while its recovery remains uneven.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets

  • Foxconn will build EVs for Lordstown Motors and Fisker at Ohio plant

    Foxconn will build electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors as well as its other partner Fisker Inc. at a former GM factory in Ohio, under an agreement announced Thursday. Lordstown Motors, the beleaguered electric vehicle company that became publicly traded via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said Thursday it reached a nonbinding agreement with Foxconn to sell its 6.2-million-square-foot factory. Lordstown purchased the factory in 2019 from General Motors.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 'India is booming – our top stock is up 10 times'

    Earlier this year the world was shocked by appalling scenes of Indians fighting for oxygen canisters as coronavirus savaged the country.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar-store chain that stuck to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The legalization of marijuana in the U.S. could set off one of the biggest growth trends in history. Fast-growing small cap Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) is an example of a marijuana stock that's been unfairly beaten down because it's choosing to invest in growing to scale quickly. The multistate operator (MSO) has 99 dispensaries in 17 states, with 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities operating alongside its wholesale distribution business in 13 markets.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.