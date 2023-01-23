U.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust order probe without seeking recall

The logo of Ford is seen on a 2020 Ford Explorer car at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday closed a six-year-old investigation into 1.47 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)said it had conducted an in-depth investigation first opened in July 2016 that included review of over 6,500 consumer complaints over 2011-2017 model year vehicles, including police versions of the SUV, and found no evidence of a safety issue.

NHTSA said its investigation found "that the 2011-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles when accurately measured produce occupant compartment (carbon monoxide) levels which fall below current accepted health standards."

The investigation did find issues with dealers, government fleets and others modifying the Police Interceptor vehicles. So-called "upfitting" -- adding sirens, lights, cages, auxiliary power -- is typically performed by governmental fleet operations, independent repair facilities, or local dealers.

"Sealing issues caused by upfitting were responsible for the highest measured carbon monoxide levels in tested vehicles," NHTSA said while adding the highest levels in consumer vehicles were usually traced to sealing issues caused by rear crash damage.

In 2017, Ford agreed to cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Explorer SUVs that may be tied to after-market installation of police equipment. The company said the modifications may have left holes in the underbody of the vehicles.

Ford, which did not immediately comment Monday, said in 2017 "if the holes are not properly sealed, it creates an opening where exhaust could enter the cabin."

Ford also issued a procedure in 2017 as part of a Field Service Action (FSA) that includes a heating and cooling reprogramming operation as part of a field service action. Tests demonstrated a substantial reduction of carbon monoxide levels due solely to reprogramming, NHTSA said.

Even without FSA repairs, "no vehicles unaffected by upfitter issues or prior crash damage were identified with (carbon monoxide) levels that exceed accepted occupational exposure levels."

The city of Austin, Texas in 2017 temporarily removed all 400 of the city’s Ford Explorer SUVs from use. All were repaired and returned to service after getting FSA repairs, NHTSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Referendum in Slovakia fails to bring early vote closer

    Only 27.3% of voters cast ballots, far below the absolute majority a referendum must attract to be valid, according to data released overnight by the Statistics Office. Only one popular vote - on joining the European Union - has passed the threshold since Slovakia's independence in 1993. An early election can be held in Slovakia if the constitution is changed to permit parliament's four-year term to be shortened.

  • One dead after shooting near East Ave. bars in Rochester

    The fatal shooting marks Rochester's second homicide of 2023.

  • Shiffrin's chase of record 83rd win moves on to next resort

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit. Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel, to mark the third straight event in Cortina this weekend that she missed out on the podium. Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

  • The organizer of an annual charity raffle to win a Tesla says he's struggling to sell tickets this year because of Elon Musk's antics

    Climate XChange's annual Tesla raffle sold out the past three years, but in 2023, just a third of the tickets have sold, its organizer told Insider.

  • How the Lunar New Year massacre unfolded: A night of ballroom dancing ends in horror

    A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio late Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding 10. He went to another dance studio in Alhambra but was disarmed by two people and later killed himself in Torrance.

  • Monterey Park mayor: Alleged shooter may have visited dance hall in the past

    The 72-year-old deceased suspect in the mass shooting at Monterey Park, Calif., dance club over the weekend may have visited the venue in the past, according to the town’s mayor. Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said the suspect in the shooting that left 10 people dead may have had a history with the dance hall,…

  • Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

    Sean Penn's documentary portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, filmed as Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, will be among headliners at next month's Berlin Film Festival, where a life achievement award will go to Steven Spielberg. Announcing the final film line-up on Monday, artistic director Carlo Chatrian said directors Penn and Aaron Kaufmann were already in Kyiv filming "Superpower" when Russian tanks rolled across Ukraine's border, opening Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights threatened across the U.S.

    STORY: Abortion rights across the U.S. are under threat, according to Vice President Kamala Harris. She took aim at Republicans on Sunday, as she spoke in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe V. Wade decision.“Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban. Some even from the moment of conception. The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. And I've said it before, and I will say it again. How dare they? How dare they?” The White House says as many as 60 anti-abortion bills have been filed in the 2023 legislative session so far. In Florida itself, the state last year passed an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest. Harris said a majority of Americans oppose the anti-abortion measures. Democrats, and some Republicans, cite concerns about the loss of abortion rights for Republicans' weaker-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. “From Kansas to California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont. They spoke with their vote. In essence, they said one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling people what to do with their own bodies.” Harris' comments came as thousands of people across the U.S. held rallies and events, to mark the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, which since 1973 conferred women the constitutional right to abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it in June last year. In Wisconsin, protesters filled the halls of their State Capitol building, calling to overturn the state’s abortion ban. “You come for our abortions, you come for our reproductive rights and we will vote you out!" "I have a daughter. I want her to have every right, every protection. And I want all the all the young women who are of fertile age to have their reproductive rights, the rights of their bodies." Wisconsin voters head to the polls in February for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April. The state’s top court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state’s abortion ban could be overturned. "We need to have the numbers. We need to have the numbers so that we get the Supreme Court so we don't have to go back 174 years. The fear is that the laws are taking us back.""It was incredible what we could do to prevent that red wave from happening. And if we can just keep that momentum and keep going, voting is where it's going to make a difference..."Abortion is also expected to be a key issue in 2024 elections.

  • 49ers lasso Cowboys, Bengals bust Bills en route to Championship Weekend I The Rush

    NFL Championship Weekend is set with the 49ers taking on the Eagles in the NFC and the Chiefs hosting the Bengals in the AFC. Brock Purdy’s ‘Cinderella’ story continued as San Francisco overcame some offensive challenges with a strong defense that got the best of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys while Joe Burrow marched into snowy Buffalo and dismantled the Bills. Plus, the Bills Mafia gave a warm welcome to Damar Hamlin, who was on hand in Buffalo and Joe Burrow took a shot at the NFL after Cincinnati’s dominating performance in the divisional round.

  • U.S. military says Somalia strike killed 30 al Shabaab fighters

    A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al Shabaab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, where Somalia's military was engaged in heavy fighting, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. The operation, which the U.S. military described as a "collective self-defense strike," occurred on Friday about 162 miles (260 km) north of the capital Mogadishu, where Somali national forces were under attack by more than 100 al Shabaab fighters, the statement said. U.S. Africa Command, the military arm of the American government's presence on the continent, said no civilians were injured or killed in the strike.

  • Will Putin survive his 'catastrophic' Ukraine war?

    There are really only three ways the war can topple Putin himself: He could die, resign, or be involuntarily retired

  • Camaro Funny Car Found After 40 Years

    Which one of your old rides would you like to track down the most?

  • Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

    This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious.

  • Recovering boats left derelict by Hurricane Ian

    Cleanup continues four months after the Category 4 storm devastated Florida's Gulf Coast.

  • Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

    Miami Valley is seeing numerous crashes due to the weather condition causing low visibility and slick roads.

  • This is how the happiest car shoppers bought their vehicle

    A survey of more than 10,000 car shoppers and their dealers sheds some light on car buyer sentiment, and what the most satisfied buyers did to score a car.

  • Maryland hospital garage partially collapses after SUV crashes into wall, photos show

    A parking garage at a hospital in Salisbury, Maryland partially collapsed on Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into the wall at a high rate of speed.

  • Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger

    According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not&nbsp;provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.

  • Police: NH man facing drunk driving charges, hit guardrails multiple times, drove wrong way on I-93

    A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically on Route I-93, according to New Hampshire State Police.

  • The days of 'fun flying' are long gone: How U.S. air travel became a nightmare

    It came off as a rare moment of candor for the airline industry on Wednesday, when United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told analysts and reporters that after a year of constant disruptions, including canceled and delayed flights, lost luggage and worse, passengers could expect more of that in 2023.