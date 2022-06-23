U.S. coach rescues artistic swimmer who fainted at world championships
On Wednesday, U.S. swimming coach Andrea Fuentes rescued an artistic swimmer, Anita Alvarez, during her solo free routine. The two-time Olympian had fainted.
The 25-year-old lost consciousness after completing her solo free final routine in Budapest.
After seeing Anita Alvarez sink to the bottom of the pool, "I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," her coach Andrea Fuentes said.
Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez went "at least two minutes without breathing" after she fainted and dropped to the bottom of the pool at the world championships, said her quick-thinking coach who saved her life.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine. It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American's swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
Underwater cameras caught the dramatic rescue as Anita Alvarez hung motionless in the water and her Olympic medalist coach Andrea Fuentes dove in to pull her to the surface.
On a night of redemption for American swimmers, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and the men’s 4x200 freestyle team claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world swimming championships on Thursday.