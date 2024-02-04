U.S. Coast Guard assists disabled boater off Pawleys Island, no injuries reported

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel aided a disabled boater about 10 miles offshore of Pawleys Island on Sunday, officials said.

A crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown towed the unidentified boat to Murrells Inlet. No medical concerns were reported, the Coast Guard said on its X social media account.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

