U.S. Coast Guard search finds one body, 38 still missing after boat capsizes off Florida

Coast Guard continues searching for 39 people, good Samaritan rescue 1, off Florida coast
Brian Ellsworth
·3 min read

By Brian Ellsworth

MIAMI (Reuters) -Rescue teams have found one body in their search for 39 people reported missing after their boat capsized off Florida's coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday, in what is being called a human smuggling attempt gone awry.

Coast Guard Commander Jo-Ann Burdian said during a news conference in Miami that search and rescue efforts would continue for survivors, a day after a good Samaritan found a man perched on the mostly submerged hull of the overturned boat in the Atlantic Ocean and rescued him.

"We do suspect that this is a case of human smuggling, as this event occurred in a normal route for human smuggling," Burdian said, adding that U.S. Homeland Security officials were investigating the incident.

Burdian said a cutter crew found the deceased person. She said information about the person will not be released until their family is informed.

The good Samaritan, who was on a commercial vessel, alerted the Coast Guard, which dispatched rescue vessels and aircraft to search for more victims.

The survivor told authorities he had left the Bahamas' Bimini islands, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Miami, in a boat with 39 other people on Saturday night, the Coast Guard said in a statement posted online.

According to the survivor, the group's vessel capsized on Sunday morning when it hit rough weather about 45 miles (72 km) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, off Florida's Atlantic coast about midway between Miami and Cape Canaveral, but no one was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

The survivor was taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration and sun exposure.

The accident coincided with a small-craft advisory posted for the area, with steady winds clocked at up to 23 miles (37 km) per hour and 9-foot (3-meter) seas, according to the Coast Guard.

"Their decision to take to the sea is a complicated one. Certainly, the waters in the northern Florida Straits can be quite treacherous," Burdian said. "In cases like this, small vessels, overloaded, inexperienced operators, at night in bad weather can be incredibly dangerous."

Through Wednesday morning, Coast Guard cutter crews, helicopter teams, search planes and a U.S. Navy air crew crisscrossed an area spanning more than 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) about the size of Rhode Island, between Bimini and Fort Pierce Inlet, the statement said.

The nationalities of those who were aboard the vessel has yet to be determined, a Coast Guard spokesperson, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, said.

Incidents of overturned or interdicted vessels crowded with people, many of them Haitians or Cubans seeking to reach the United States, are not uncommon in the waters off Florida.

Last May, 12 Cuban migrants died and eight were rescued after their boat flipped over off Key West, Florida.

At least 557 Cuban migrants in all have been picked up at sea by the Coast Guard since October, in addition to nearly 7,400 Cubans interdicted during the previous five years, according to the agency.

Vessel crossings by Haitian migrants have likewise grown more frequent as the Caribbean nation deals with economic and political crises, as well as gang-related kidnappings. The Coast Guard said it had intercepted at least 159 Haitian nationals this fiscal year.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami; additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Murder trial: Detective says Ramey changed story about what happened

    Maquesha Ramey was sitting inside an interrogation room the evening of Jan. 4, 2021, when her story to the police began to change.

  • Power, prestige and privilege: Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

    Four death investigations loom over the Murdaugh family, including two of their own, Maggie and Paul. And with Alex, not all was as it appeared.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech testing omicron vaccine, 39 missing after boat capsizes: 5 Things podcast

    Travel reporter Dawn Gilbertson warns to read the small print on flight changes, Fed set to raise interest rate amid record inflation: 5 Things podcast

  • AP Top Stories January 26 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday January 26th: San Jose, California approves gun owner liability law; Arms shipment arrives in Ukraine; Coast Guard searching for dozens from capsized boat off Florida; COVID-19 descendant of omicron may be harder to detect.

  • NCMEC posts Harmony Montgomery's photo

    It has been 30 days since Manchester police opened a missing person investigation for Harmony, who they said hasn't been seen in two years.

  • Tennessee doctor guilty in case of illegal drug prescriptions that fed KY drug problems

    Red flags included people traveling long distances from the eastern end of Kentucky, sometimes in groups, and waiting long hours to see a doctor, even into the evening or early morning hours.

  • Updated Timeline Of Harmony Montgomery’s Disappearance Contradicts Father’s Story, Authorities Say

    Harmony Montgomery was seen with her father and stepmom up to two weeks after they first told police they had last seen the missing girl, according to a new update on the case. Investigators now believe Harmony disappeared sometime between Nov. 28, 2019 and Dec. 10, 2019 after “multiple” witnesses reported seeing Harmony with her family after the Thanksgiving holiday—despite her father Adam Montgomery’s insistence that he had taken Harmony to go live with her mother, according to a joint stateme

  • Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts Cartoons, Dead at 65

    Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65. Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month. Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the […]

  • Harmony Montgomery disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

    Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, age 5 at the time, were evicted from a Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019, the office said in a news release. “Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately December 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them," the office said. “This information leads police to believe that it was sometime during this window of approximately November 28–December 10, 2019, that Harmony Montgomery disappeared," it said.

  • Alex Jones Pleaded the Fifth to Jan. 6 Probe, Then Spilled on His Radio Show

    Zach GibsonFar-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed to have pleaded the Fifth this week during a closed-door deposition with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Monday evening, in a segment of his InfoWars radio program first flagged by Politico, Jones then proceeded to divulge about his experience during the attempted insurrection and revealed the questions asked of him by the congressional committee.“I just had a very intense experience being interrogat

  • U.S. House speaker Pelosi's stock trades attract growing following online

    A year since a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy rocked the markets and created the 'meme stock https://www.reuters.com/business/why-did-sec-release-report-gamestop-2021-10-18' phenomenon, leading U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's investments have become a meme in their own right. Google searches for 'Pelosi stock trades' hit a record high earlier this month as users on social media platforms including Twitter, Reddit, Youtube and TikTok scrutinize her investments, believing the U.S. Speaker of the House may have an edge on Wall Street. Discussion of Pelosi's trades is a recurring theme on social media including 'wallstreetbets', the Reddit forum where retail investors banded together a year ago to coordinate frenzied buying https://www.reuters.com/business/flush-reddit-rally-gamestop-plots-store-revival-2021-07-22 of video games retailer GameStop and other companies, which eventually became known as meme stocks.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • Peoria officials ordered this fast-food restaurant to close. Here's why.

    This is the second time in less than a year that a Peoria-area Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has had to close.

  • Indigenous town in Mexico survives on remittances from US

    In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. The money has allowed their families to remain in Comachuen rather than moving to other parts of Mexico for work. The traditional textiles, woodworking and construction live on, largely because such enterprises are funded by migrants who send money home to build houses here.

  • Ash Wednesday Is Approaching —Here's Everything You Need To Know About The First Day of Lent

    Ash Wednesday (aka the first day of Lent) is coming up sooner than you'd think. Here's everything you need to know about the important day.

  • Teens Charged In Man's Murder After He Allegedly Sexually Abused Their Half-Sister

    Two teenage brothers and a third teen in Pharr, Texas have been charged with beating the brothers' stepfather to death for allegedly sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter — their half-sister. Christian Trevino, 17, is charged with aggravated assault, capital murder and engaging in criminal activity in the Thursday death of Gabriel Quintanilla, 42. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, is also charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity in Quintanilla's death. He’

  • This Uncle Went Viral For Explaining MLK To His Nephew, And People Are Applauding Him For Showing How To Tackle Hard Conversations With Kids

    "I truly believe if it wasn't for Dr. King, none of us would have the freedom we have. He fought for everyone to be equal, which is super powerful."View Entire Post ›

  • Self-described First Amendment auditor hit by TASER by Cape Coral police outside fire station

    A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.

  • Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

    State Sen. Lauren Book often has told the story about how she was sexually abused by her nanny for six years when she was a child. “Truth be told, if it weren’t for my children, I would have ended my life,” she said.

  • Cardi B Speaks Out After Being Awarded Additional $3 Million in Slander Lawsuit Against YouTuber

    "I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable," Cardi said in a statement shared with PEOPLE