A cache of guns and ammunition uncovered by U.S. federal investigators in the home of U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S., is shown in the photo provided February 20, 2019. U.S. Attorney's Office Maryland/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who described himself as a white nationalist and had amassed a cache of weapons to "murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country," according to court documents.

Christopher Paul Hasson, who is assigned to the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington and lives in a Maryland suburb, was arrested on Friday on weapons and drugs charges, prosecutors said in court documents.

The prosecutors called Hasson a "domestic terrorist" and said he wrote in a draft email in June 2017: "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth. I think a plague would be most successful but how do I acquire the needed/ Spanish flu, botulism, anthrax not sure yet but will find something."

A hearing on a motion to detain him pending trial was set for Thursday.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender in Maryland did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Coast Guard could not immediately be reached for comment.





(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)