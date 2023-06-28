U.S. Coast Guard Recovers ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Of Submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered debris and evidence from the Titan submersible that went missing and imploded last week, according to a recent statement.

The evidence will be transported to the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI), where it will undergo formal analysis and testing by medical professionals, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer said in the statement.

Neubauer continued: “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

The collected evidence is presumed to be the human remains of the people aboard the Titan when it imploded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

