U.S. Coast Guard rescues 176 Haitians from unseaworthy sailboat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 176 Haitians from a wooden sailing vessel as it approached the Florida Keys. The vessel was reportedly overloaded and unseaworthy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories