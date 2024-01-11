U.S. Coast Guard seizes more than a ton of cocaine worth $32.2 million

A crew member from Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell offloads bags of cocaine Tuesday at Coast Guard Base Miami. Six suspected smugglers were detained aboard the Norvell after two separate drug smuggling seizures in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs courtesy of USCG

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has seized more than a ton of cocaine near Florida, with an estimated street value of $32.2 million.

The cocaine was hauled in during two separate seizures Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea, leading to the arrest of six smugglers who will face prosecution in federal court by the U.S. Justice Department.

"The crew of USCG Cutter Margaret Norvell offloaded more than 2,450 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $32.2 million in Miami," the Coast Guard wrote in a post on X.

"Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Coast Guard crews and agency partners involved with this interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell brought these suspected smugglers and illicit contraband ashore for prosecution," Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, commanding officer, said in a statement.

"Coast Guard crews continue to deliver on our important missions of homeland and maritime security to save lives and thwart transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean."

The Coast Guard also credited USCG Cutter Richard Dixon, USCG Cutter Dauntless and Joint Interagency Task Force South with helping in the narcotics bust.

"Detecting the interdicting illegal drug traffickers on the high seas involves significant interagency and international coordination," the Coast Guard said.

Last July, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor discovered 70 pounds of cocaine -- valued at $1.1 million -- during a fishing trip off Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. The mayor said the 25 bricks of cocaine were found in a package, floating on the water.