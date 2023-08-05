Update: Man who went missing offshore in St. Augustine yesterday, has been found

Update: Charles Gregory was found this morning offshore in St. Augustine.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, he was found fatigued but safe.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS services in Villano Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Augustine Police Department and other partner agencies are searching for 25-year-old Charles Gregory.

Gregory was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night. The SAPD said that he might also be in the Salt Run area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7561. You can also report information to the SAPD at 904-825-1070.

