U.S. 'collaborating not condescending' on climate change - Speaker Pelosi

GLASGOW (Reuters) - The United States is helping achieve climate success in "collaboration, not ... condescension" with other nations, who are further ahead because of "the dark period" of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"America is back," she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating a phrase used by U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials throughout the event.

"Our president was here, there were many successes that were achieved in collaboration - not dictation or condescension, but in collaboration - with other countries, many of whom are ahead of us because we had, of course, the dark period of four years preceding the President Biden's administration coming into office."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James and Katy Daigle)