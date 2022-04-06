U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms, the Commerce Department said.

Raimondo, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, used an at-home test, the department said.

The commerce secretary will work from home as she quarantines for five days and will return to the office after testing negative. The department said it was conducting contact tracing to inform anyone who had had close contact with her.

"She is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms," the department said. "She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency."

