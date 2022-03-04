U.S. committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop, Blinken says

NATO foreign ministers gather for a meeting following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Washington is committed to doing every needed to stop the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday as he went into a meeting with his EU counterparts praising the bloc for the "historic" steps it has taken against Russia.

"We are faced together with what is President Putin's war of choice: unprovoked, unjustified, and a war that is having horrific, horrific consequences for real people. For mothers, fathers. For children. We see the images on TV, and it has to stop," he told reporters in Brussels.

"We're committed to doing everything we can to to make it stop. So the coordination between us is vital," he added, standing alongside the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He said that beyond the risk for Ukrainians, Russia's invasion has also put at risk fundamental principles established after two world wars that are important to keeping peace and security, "principles that President Putin is egregiously violating every single day".

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and John Chalmers)

