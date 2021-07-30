U.S. commuters uneasy as Delta variant threatens return to workplaces

Maria Caspani, Rich McKay, Brendan O'Brien and Tim Reid
·4 min read

By Maria Caspani, Rich McKay, Brendan O'Brien and Tim Reid

NEW YORK/ATLANTA (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is worrying some U.S. commuters who are already back on crowded buses and subway cars as corporate America attempts a greater return to the workplace after more than a year of pandemic disruption.

For New York City resident Bernice Donkor, whose subway commute takes more than one hour each way, it is already hard to snag a seat.

"I've been very worried," said the 28-year-old city worker. "I try to protect myself -- hand sanitizing, washing my hands the minute we get to the office and, of course, at home."

In Atlanta, 69-year-old Scott Monty wore a blue face mask as he waited for the bus earlier this week. He was headed to an office that had recently reopened.

"I have hypertension, and I am old, so I need to be careful. So I say a prayer to the Lord," said the semi-retired accountant. "I have a mask and I have God."

For a few months earlier this year, the pandemic ebbed as vaccines became widely available and states loosened most restrictions, allowing some aspects of daily life to resume.

Infections declined, COVID-19 hospital wards emptied, and some businesses began asking remote employees to head back to the office after working from home for more than a year.

With the highly-contagious variant now spurring a rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, a rethink is underway.

The White House announced Thursday that people working for the federal government, the largest employer in the United States, will have to show proof of vaccination or wear masks, practice social distancing and get regular tests.

Tech giants like Alphabet's Google said this week that all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. But Microsoft's LinkedIn is now allowing most employees to work fully remote.

In schools, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that all students and staff wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

PANDEMIC PLUNGE

Public transport ridership had plummeted across U.S. cities during the pandemic.

New York subway ridership remains down about 50% during the weekdays, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, the largest transit system in the country.

The San Francisco-Bay area's BART system had an average of 47,000 weekday riders during the first quarter of 2021, about one-ninth of ridership before the pandemic. But BART ridership has started to rebound - it was more than 88,000 Wednesday, up from about 70,000 two months ago.

COVID-19 transmission on public transit is difficult to determine given the mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing put into place early in the pandemic, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

Mass transit systems located in areas with high vaccination rates are best positioned to avoid outbreaks, he added, but "it's inevitable that there's going to be spread and transmission on those cars between unvaccinated individuals."

Many subway and bus riders turned to cars and bikes during the pandemic.

By October last year, the average daily number of Citi Bike rides taken by New Yorkers rebounded from pandemic lows recorded in April 2020 to levels higher than for the same month in 2019, according to New York City's bike-share program https://www.citibikenyc.com/system-data/operating-reports.

Sebastian Tordilla, 17, said he can't wait to get his driver's license so he can get off Los Angeles buses.

"It’s become very crowded in there, lots of people don't wear masks, there's this new variant, it's very claustrophobic," said the student and part-time restaurant worker.

Other commuters, such as Atlanta chef Chris Rabideau, are less concerned.

Rabideau, who is fully vaccinated, was reading a dog-eared paperback on a blistering afternoon as he sat on bus bench, awaiting the No. 6 to take him to work.

"No, COVID and Delta and whatever's next doesn't bother me. I'm just living my life," said a mask-less Rabideau, 46. "If it comes to it, I'll wear masks again, but right now I'm cool."

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York, Rich McKay in Atlanta, Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Tim Reid in Los Angeles. Writing by Maria Caspani. Editing by Donna Bryson and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas recommends unvaccinated students, staff wear masks this fall

    In guidelines issued Tuesday, the governor's office, Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health recommend that unvaccinated students, faculty and staff wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.Individuals exposed to COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 10 days, or seven days with a negative test.Vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 will not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • The Strokes Is This It at 20: Nudes, booze and 9/11

    How the New York City band's 2001 debut album heralded "a new spirit in guitar music".

  • Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas

    Congress has overwhelmingly passed emergency legislation that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The $2.1 billion bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The Senate approved the legislation early Thursday afternoon, 98-0, and the House passed it immediately afterward, 416-11.

  • Biden unveils picks for key religious freedom roles

    President Joe Biden on Friday announced his picks for four key religious freedom roles, including Khzir Khan, the Muslim-American father of a slain U.S. soldier who became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump throughout both of his campaigns. Khan was appointed to be a commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, a body that investigates and monitors religious freedom issues across the globe and makes recommendations to the administration on how to address abuses. Biden is also appointing Sharon Kleinbaum, a rabbi at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York City and a prominent activist for LGBTQ rights, as a commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

  • P&G forecasts higher annual earnings despite $2 billion input costs

    (Reuters) -Procter & Gamble Co expects higher core earnings this year despite warning of a nearly $2 billion hit from rising commodity and transportation expenses, relying on price increases and cost cuts to cushion the hit to its margins. Higher freight and commodity costs for everything from palm oil to plastics due to pandemic-led disruptions have forced many consumer goods firms to raise prices, including P&G, which hiked prices in emerging markets and on products such as Pampers diapers in the U.S. earlier this year. P&G still faced significant input costs across most of its commodity basket, with pulp, resin and polypropylene being some of the top drivers, CFO Andre Schulten said on Friday.

  • Delta variant is behind the rise of breakthrough Covid infections

    COVID-19 vaccines are still very good at preventing symptomatic infections, and breakthrough infections happen very rarely.

  • U.S. Women’s Soccer Amicus Briefs Include Support From Men’s Team

    As the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team advanced to the Olympic semifinals by defeating the Netherlands on Friday, five groups filed amicus briefs advocating for the players in their pay equity class action lawsuit. The players’ association for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team was joined by former officials from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission […]

  • Why CDC wants vaccinated people to wear masks

    Here’s why the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even if you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Trading Spaces' Genevieve Gorder Says She Is on 'Day 5' of Battling COVID Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

    "As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly," the TV designer, who is fully vaccinated, wrote

  • COVID-19 rules at Miami-Dade Schools are changing. Entire classes won’t need to quarantine.

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Thursday announced some of its expected COVID-19 rules for the 2021-2022 school year. One of the big changes: Entire classrooms won’t have to quarantine if a student, teacher or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

  • P&G beats quarterly sales estimates, warns of soaring costs

    The consumer giant warned that rising commodity and freight costs would take a nearly $2 billion bite out of its earnings this year.

  • With low vaccination rates, the South leads surge of hospitalizations in the U.S.

    Coronavirus hospitalizations in the South are once again surging — in some cases to levels near or above their previous records.Why it matters: Overwhelmed hospitals, especially paired with staffing shortages, cause whole communities to suffer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: More than 5,400 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital on average during the week of July 21-27, according to the CDC, a 46% inc

  • The Best Face Masks for Travel and Long Flights

    As travel opens up, having a breathable face mask on-hand is essential, especially on planes and public transport. Here are some of our most comfortable picks

  • Front-line workers in Florida say current COVID-19 surge 'feels like it's an impending storm'

    A jarring reality check is taking place in intensive care units across the country as thousands of COVID-19 positive patients, nearly all of them unvaccinated, are streaming into hospitals in need of care. This is particularly true in Florida, where virus-related hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks. The situation has escalated rapidly, now nearing peak levels, with nearly 7,900 patients hospitalized with the virus across the state, up by more than 320% in the last month, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Iconic NJ restaurant closes after 65 years

    The Fireplace, an iconic restaurant in Paramus, New Jersey, is closing its doors Friday after 65 years in business.

  • U.S. women's Olympic soccer faces Canada in the semifinals

    The U.S. women's national soccer team boasts back-to-back World Cup champion status, has ranked first or second in the world every year since 2003 and until Wednesday's Olympic opener against Sweden, had not lost a game in 44 matches. The big picture: But after a disappointing performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the women failed to reach the gold medal game for the first time in history, the team is looking for redemption on the Olympic stage in Tokyo. Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

    The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month. The White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Instead, Biden called on “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.”

  • First Afghans who served alongside American troops arrive in the U.S. for resettlement

    The first plane with more than 200 Afghans who served as interpreters, contractors or other ally roles for the U.S. military has arrived in the U.S. — the first of many such flights as troops are withdrawn from the region.Why it matters: More than 700 Afghan allies and their families are preparing to be brought into the U.S. in the coming days on special immigrant visas. More than 70,000 Afghans have received those since 2008. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • With bipartisan vote, U.S. Senate advances Biden's infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted by a wide margin on Friday to take up a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, as Republicans and Democrats alike advanced President Joe Biden's top priority of renovating roads and bridges. The 66-28 vote was hailed by lawmakers of both parties as a sign that Washington was capable of working through sharp partisan differences on a package that would boost the economy and restore vital but aging transportation links that Americans depend upon. The vote was suspended for more than 45 minutes as lawmakers questioned how it would affect broadband internet access, in a sign of the complexity of both the bill and the politics surrounding it.

  • CDC Warns COVID Delta Variant as Contagious as Chickenpox and Causes More Severe Illness

    "It's one of the most transmissible viruses we know about. Measles, chickenpox, this — they're all up there," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky