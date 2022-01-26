U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with his national security team on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, at Camp David, in Maryland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal and Timothy Gardner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Andrea Shalal and Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious.

A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

The Biden administration and Congress need to "get the details right in case they must follow through on the threat of sanctions," Jake Colvin, president of The National Foreign Trade Council, told Reuters Monday.

"Those details should include consideration of safe harbors or wind-down periods to enable companies to fulfill existing contracts and obligations, as well as carve-outs for lifesaving medicines and other humanitarian considerations consistent with longstanding U.S. policy," Colvin said.

Energy companies have also reached out directly to U.S. lawmakers to press for a "cool down" or "wind down" period so their assets are not seized if they are unable to fulfill business agreements in Russia, a congressional aide told Reuters.

The American Petroleum Institute, the largest U.S. lobbying organization for oil and gas drillers, has discussed sanctions on Russia with congressional offices. "Sanctions should be as targeted as possible in order to limit potential harm to the competitiveness of U.S. companies," an API spokesperson said.

Export sanctions are typically phased in, giving companies time to wind down their existing business, or ensure delivery arrivals, said William Reinsch, a former senior U.S. Commerce Department official.

But in this case, the sanctions are likely to be applied suddenly, in the middle of a crisis, making a "wind down" period more difficult to secure, he said.

The U.S. Treasury in the past has provided some mitigation measures on financial sanctions, such as granting licenses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-formalizes-guidance-allowing-personal-remittances-flow-afghanistan-2021-12-10 protecting senders of humanitarian aid and personal remittance flows to Afghanistan despite sanctions against the ruling Taliban.

A U.S. Treasury official declined to comment on any such measures regarding potential sanctions against Russia, but added: "We are prepared to deliver severe costs to the Russian economy while minimizing unwanted spillover."

CRIMEA SANCTIONS LEGACY

Oil companies felt the aftermath of the U.S. sanctions on some of Russia's more expensive drilling operations for years after Putin invaded Crimea in 2014.

The measures forced Exxon Mobil out of Russia's Arctic and ended the company's collaboration with Russian state oil company Rosneft, with which it signed a $3.2 billion deal in 2011 to develop the region.

Exxon's argued the sanctions, which slowed work on a major discovery in the Kara Sea above the Arctic Circle, unfairly penalized U.S. companies while allowing foreign companies to operate in the country, one of the world's largest oil producers.

The 2014 sanctions hit the easiest targets in Russia's high-tech exploration oil and gas projects in the Arctic, Siberian shale and deep sea.

New sanctions could be broader, but also tricky to pull off without damage to Western companies.

One possible "safe harbor" measure could protect companies from legal liability for sanctions violations if certain conditions were met, said Reinsch, such as showing that a shipment went to the sanctioned country without permission, perhaps from a third country.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any lobbying it is doing on the potential Russia sanctions.

A spokesman for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group for American business, declined to comment on the topic.

U.S. goods and services trade with Russia totaled an estimated $34.9 billion in 2019, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Tim Gardner, David Lawder; Editing by Heather Timmons, Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says it's possible U.S. would sanction Putin personally if he invades Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it's possible the U.S. would sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally if the leader invades Ukraine. Biden, speaking to reporters in Washington, said there would be "enormous consequences worldwide" for Putin if there is a Russian invasion. Earlier Tuesday, U.S. officials said Washington is prepared to impose sanctions and export controls on critical sectors of the Russian economy if Putin invades Ukraine,

  • At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

    The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt. At least, that's what Israeli law says. The settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, guarded by a detachment of Israeli soldiers, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Analysis-Investors worry about hawkish Fed hurting growth, even theorize over next recession

    Laser-focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy, some U.S. investors and strategists are starting to worry about what may seem a distant threat: a sharp economic slowdown or even the next recession. Investors have been unnerved in recent days about the potential for a more hawkish Fed than previously expected. A hawkish stance by the Fed, which concludes its latest two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, has pushed up short-term rates, flattening the closely followed yield curve on U.S. Treasuries.

  • Karen Cragnolin, Asheville pioneer of river revitalization and RiverLink, dead at 72

    Karen Cragnolin, who pioneered the revitalization of the French Broad River in Asheville, primarily through the nonprofit RiverLink, has died

  • Slain sheriff's recruit laid to rest

    Loved ones of slain Alameda County Sheriff's recruit David Nguyen gathered Monday to pay their respects and lay him to rest.

  • Chocolate market recovering says Barry Callebaut after sales volumes rise

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term guidance on Wednesday after reporting an 8.9% rise in sales volumes in the three months to Nov. 30, helped by easier comparisons and a strong performance of its business for chefs and caterers. Sales volumes reached 610,048 tonnes in the first quarter of the group's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue rose 14% to 2.032 billion Swiss francs ($2.22 billion), the Zurich-based group said in a statement. Global demand for chocolate confectionery recovered last year, and Barry Callebaut is benefiting from big food groups outsourcing chocolate production.

  • Suncor (SU) Plans to Divest Oil And Gas Assets in Norway

    Suncor (SU) will divest 100% of its shares in the Suncor Energy Norge AS unit, which comprises non-operated stakes in three oil and gas fields in the North and Norwegian Seas.

  • Foreigners Cash Out of Key Asian Emerging Markets Ahead of Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreigners are cutting and running in some key Asian emerging markets amid turbulent trading ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, where policymakers are expected to signal an interest-rate liftoff in March.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksT

  • Inflation-fighting Fed likely to flag March interest rate hike

    The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The policy decision, due to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) after a two-day meeting, won't commit the U.S. central bank to a particular course of action when its rate-setting committee meets again in seven weeks. But absent a marked change in the course of the economy the Fed is likely at its March meeting to start withdrawing its pandemic-era support, banking that a combination of higher interest rates and a smaller central bank presence in financial markets will help slow the pace of price increases.

  • Biden's big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin

    President Joe Biden’s effort to rally support, both at home and abroad, ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is just the latest big test of his ability to bridge ideological gaps and balance competing interests to build effective coalitions. Biden is trying to pull off the kind of alliance on the international front that has eluded him on his domestic agenda as he faces defeats on voting rights and his signature $2.2 trillion domestic and climate spending bill. Now, he faces a complicated and globally more dangerous task: keeping the West unified as it faces what White House officials say is an increasingly likely further invasion of Ukrainian territory ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Dives

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. “While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video. The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden's approval rating has been slipping.

  • Russian stocks tumble in London; Unilever, Vodafone notable climbers

    London stocks were weaker on Monday, tracking global market losses, with two commodity companies from Russia feeling the brunt of geopolitical tensions.

  • Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. The rare sanctions threat came as NATO places forces on standby https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-sends-ships-jets-eastern-europe-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-24 and reinforces eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

  • U.S. House leaders unveil chips, China competition bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives leaders on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with China and supporting the U.S. chip industry, including $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing and research. President Joe Biden's administration is pushing to persuade Congress to approve funding to help boost chip production in the United States, as shortages of the key components used in autos and computers have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the 2,900-page bill, called the "America Competes" act, would "supercharge" investment in chips and boost U.S. manufacturing and research capacity, as well as advancing U.S. competitiveness and leadership.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMor

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Gulf Coast Chemical Facility Start-Up

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Sabic develop the chemical facility ahead of time and under budget.

  • Beijing sees uptick in COVID cases ahead of Olympics

    The Chinese capital reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it began a third round of mass testing of millions of people in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The mass testing announcement, made late Tuesday by Beijing's Fengtai district on its social media account, prompted complaints from some residents who were asked to line up yet again outside as daytime temperatures hovered around freezing. Beijing has stepped up China's already strict pandemic response measures as it tries to quash any outbreaks ahead of the Olympics, which open in nine days.

  • Stock markets fall amid Russia-Ukraine war fears

    Wall Street and FTSE tanks as tensions between the West and Russia over the military buildup on the border with Ukraine dented sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • China's Realme eyes Europe's high-end smartphone market with new launch

    China's Realme will enter Europe's high-end handset market next month with its priciest ever device, its CEO told Reuters, as it looks to expand beyond its budget offerings and sell 50% more smartphones globally this year. The Shenzhen-based company is among several Chinese handset firms that have been making aggressive moves https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-mobile-huawei-competitors-idINKBN2830IC to seize global market share from Huawei Technologies, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled the former top smartphone maker's supply chains and forced it to retreat. Realme plans to start selling its premium GT 2 Pro phone across Europe in February for $700-$800, founder and CEO Sky Li said.