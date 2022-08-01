U.S. companies support Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action cases

WASHINGTON – Some of the nation's largest companies entered the debate over affirmative action Monday, jumping into a pair of Supreme Court cases to support universities that consider race as one of the factors in their undergraduate admissions process.

The companies, including Apple, General Electric, Google and Starbucks, filed a pair of briefs at the Supreme Court siding with Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The schools consider race in their admissions process as one of several factors – an approach that is consistent with the current legal standard set by the court.

"Racial and ethnic diversity enhance business performance," the companies told the high court. "Research and experience demonstrate that racial diversity improves decision-making by increasing creativity, communication, and accuracy within teams."

More than 60 companies joined the brief. Some of the companies had made similar arguments to the Supreme Court in previous cases.

Some universities have relied on past Supreme Court decisions to consider race in college admissions. In a 4-3 ruling in 2016, a majority of the court said that "considerable deference is owed to a university in defining those intangible characteristics, like student body diversity, that are central to its identity and educational mission."

That decision was written by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote. He was replaced in 2018 by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation in 2020 gave conservatives a 6-3 majority. In other words, it's a different Supreme Court than it was just six years ago.

And the court's conservative justices have long viewed affirmative action policies skeptically.

"When affirmative action programs were first adopted, it was for the purpose of helping the disadvantaged," Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in dissent in the 2016 ruling. "Now we are told that a program that tends to admit poor and disadvantaged minority students is inadequate because it does not work to the advantage of those who are more fortunate. This is affirmative action gone wild."

The lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina were filed by an anti-affirmative action group called Students for Fair Admissions, the brainchild of conservative legal strategist Edward Blum. The group charged that the schools discriminate against other students to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment.

The Harvard case, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, alleges violation of a federal law that bars discrimination on the basis of race in programs that receive federal funding. In the other case,

, the same group alleges that the school's policy violates the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal treatment under the law.

The two cases, among the most significant the court will consider in the upcoming term, had been consolidated for consideration by the high court. But the court separated them last month because of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The newest justice announced during her confirmation hearing in March that she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because she sat on the school's board of overseers. The separation allows Jackson to take part in the North Carolina case even though she will sit out the Harvard litigation.

"It is our hope that the justices will end the use of race as an admissions factor at Harvard, UNC and all colleges and universities," Blum said in January. "The cornerstone of our nation's civil rights laws is the principle that an individual’s race should not be used to help or harm them in their life’s endeavors."

Among the companies signing onto the brief are American Airlines, Bristol Myers Squibb, General Motors, Intel, Levi Strauss, Meta, The Hershey Company and United Airlines. A separate brief focused on tech businesses was supported by Microsoft, Verizon and LinkedIn, among others.

"Talent is everywhere," the STEM companies wrote. "It is not located exclusively or disproportionately in any one particular corner of humanity."

