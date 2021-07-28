U.S. concern over China nukes buildup after new silos report

FILE PHOTO: Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon and Republican congressmen on Tuesday aired fresh concerns about China's build-up of its nuclear forces after a new report saying Beijing was building 110 more missile silos.

An American Federation of Scientists (AFS) report on Monday said satellite images showed China was building a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region.

The report came weeks after another on the construction of about 120 missile silos in Yumen, a desert area about 240 miles (380 km) to the southeast.

"This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the growing threat the world faces and the veil of secrecy that surrounds it," the U.S. Strategic Command said in tweet linked to a New York Times article on the AFS report.

The State Department in early July called China's nuclear buildup concerning and said it appeared Beijing was deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimal deterrence. It called on China to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races."

Republican Congressman Mike Turner, ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, said China's nuclear build-up was "unprecedented" and made clear it was "deploying nuclear weapons to threaten the United States and our allies."

He said China's refusal to negotiate arms control "should be a cause for concern and condemned by all responsible nations."

Another Republican, Mike Rogers, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the Chinese build-up showed the need to rapidly modernize the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China's nuclear warhead stockpile in "the low 200s" and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces. Analysts say the United States has around 3,800 warheads, and according to a State Department factsheet, 1,357 of those were deployed as of March 1.

Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.

The report https://fas.org/blogs/security/2021/07/china-is-building-a-second-nuclear-missile-silo-field on the new silos comes as Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to hold arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on Wednesday.

Sherman was in China earlier this week for talks at which Beijing accused Washington of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China.

Beijing says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia and it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House unanimously passes bill to create DC monument celebrating medal of honor recipients

    The House unanimously passed a bill that would create a monument to commemorate Medal of Honor recipients in Washington, D.C.

  • Cotton Urges Coca-Cola to Condemn China’s Human Rights Abuses in Heated Exchange With Executive

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) on Tuesday pressed a Coca-Cola representative on the company's decision to act as a sponsor to the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite China’s human rights abuses against the Uyghurs.

  • Video shows man moving in car before police fatally shot him

    Body camera videos released Tuesday show a 21-year-old Black man moving inside a parked car, apparently sitting up from a reclining position, moments before police shot and killed him outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Maryland. At a media briefing, Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones narrated a 28-minute-long compilation of bodycam video excerpts and a recorded phone call between police and the driver, Ryan LeRoux, before the July 16 shooting in Gaithersburg. Jones, who didn’t take any questions from reporters, said police recovered a gun from LeRoux’s lap after four officers opened fire on him.

  • Activists: Morocco arrests Uyghur man at China's request

    Moroccan authorities have arrested a Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China. Activists fear Yidiresi Aishan will be extradited to China, and say the arrest is politically driven and part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security said Tuesday that a Chinese citizen was arrested after landing at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca on July 20, upon arrival from Istanbul.

  • Lloyd Austin issues warning to China over Taiwan

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a warning toward China this week regarding aggression in the Pacific.

  • Placemats Make Every Day a Party

    Get it now! If fabric placemats seem like a lot of work and plastic too tacky but you don't want to be wasteful, rest assured that these massive monstera leaves are made of recycled paper. Get it now!

  • 3 Mexican ships taking fuel, medical aid and food to Cuba

    Two Mexican ships carrying food, fuel and medical supplies were sailing to Cuba on Tuesday and a third was getting ready to head there Wednesday, in what experts said was Mexico's biggest aid run for Cuba in almost three decades. The first ship left late Monday loaded with 100,000 barrels of diesel fuel that the Mexican government said would be used to provide power for Cuban hospitals. The Foreign Relations Department said those two ships are carrying oxygen tanks, needles and syringes as well as basic food items like powdered milk, cooking oil and beans.

  • Ban Chinese firm from working on UK nuclear power stations, ministers told

    Cross-party China hawks have called on the Government to slap an “outright” ban on a Chinese state-owned firm’s involvement in all UK nuclear power plants. Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, co-chairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), on Tuesday welcomed reports that ministers propose curbing Beijing’s links with future assets planned for Britain’s nuclear fleet. However, the senior parliamentarians urged Business Secretary Kwasi Kwart

  • Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

    Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada. A Markleeville homeowner telephoned the center Sunday night after returning from an evacuation and finding the cub walking on its elbows because of burns on its paws, said Denise Upton, the center's animal care director. The cub tried to climb a tree but couldn’t because of his wounds, Upton told the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

  • ‘We’re f---ed’: Dems fear turnout catastrophe from GOP voting laws

    There’s growing concern — bordering on alarm — about the potential impact in 2022 of the raft of new voting restrictions.

  • China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

    China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc plummeted more than 47% after the company's U.S. shares lost over half of their value on Friday.

  • Biden administration begins expediting return of some migrant families to Mexico

    The Biden administration will immediately begin using a decades-old process to remove some migrant families who have illegally crossed the border from Mexico immediately from the United States.

  • Grisly viral videos put spotlight on New York's crime wave

    A firefighter walking his dog swarmed by scores of thugs. A 68-year-old man pummeled mercilessly on the sidewalk in broad daylight. A disabled woman beaten and robbed of her walker by heartless creeps.

  • Blinken decries swastika vandalism in State Dept elevator

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department's main headquarters. Blinken said in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world and must be combatted relentlessly. “As this painfully reminds us, antisemitism isn’t a relic of the past,” Blinken said in the message.

  • Florida ag commissioner suspends concealed weapons permits for 22 Capitol rioters

    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday she suspended the concealed carry licenses of 22 people charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection "instigated by Donald Trump."Why it matters: The move comes shortly after the Jan. 6 select committee held its first hearing on the riots. Fried's office said more suspensions and revocations could be on the table.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The Licensing Division of the Flo

  • Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Ben’ necklace amid reunion with Ben Affleck

    Lopez recently shared a couple photo on Instagram

  • Russia edges Japan, China for gold in men's gymnastics

    Nikita Nagornyy huddled with the rest of the Russian men's gymnastics team, stared at the scoreboard and waited. What in reality was only a few moments seemed like forever to the group representing the Russian Olympic Committee. When the score for Nagornyy's floor routine finally flashed — 14.600, just enough to slide past Japan and into first — the reigning world champion erupted in joy, tears and gleeful shouts of his country's name.

  • Pentagon chief ‘deeply concerned’ by sharp rise in suicides among US troops

    Defense department promises improvements in quality of life and mental health help on army bases The brutal weather and isolation on Alaska army bases adds to the usual stresses of army life, possibly contributing to alcohol abuse and despair. Photograph: Bill Roth/AP The defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, has expressed concern about the alarming spike in suicides among US forces. In 2020, 385 active-duty soldiers died by suicide, marking a steep increase from the 326 cases reported by the Pentago

  • Olympics-Fencing-Hong Kong's Cheung claims gold in men's foil

    Cheung Ka Long beat defending champion Italian Daniele Garozzo to claim the Olympic men's individual fencing title on Monday, also bringing home the first medal in the event for Hong Kong. In a swift move that earned an extra loud cheer, Garozzo even reached behind his head to flick his weapon onto Cheung's shoulder. However, it was Cheung who maintained control, winning 15-11.

  • Russian team topples American powerhouse with Biles out

    Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: Her competitor, American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition. In the end, they beat the U.S. team by 3.5 points, an enormous margin in the sport. The night before, they had huddled together in one of their rooms at the Olympic Village and watched the Russian men claim the victory in their team finals.