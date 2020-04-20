U.S. Concrete Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, New $180 Million Credit Facility and First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Schedule







EULESS, Texas, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company") provided an update today regarding its expected financial results for the first quarter of 2020, announced a new credit facility and announced the Company's investor conference call for the first quarter of 2020.

Preliminary Financial Results - Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

The Company today provided its expected results for the first quarter of 2020:

Consolidated revenue of approximately $334 million

Net loss of approximately $3 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of approximately $34 million

of approximately Liquidity of $144 million as of March 31, 2020

(1) Total Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the reconciliation and other information provided at the end of this press release.

Across the country, U.S. Concrete is considered an essential service and is operational in all regions with the implementation of new safety and health protocols. The safety and health of the Company's employees and their families, customers and communities are the Company's highest priority during these uncertain times.

U.S. Concrete President and Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Pruitt said, "Although we cannot currently predict the length or impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to driving shareholder value. We continually evaluate the effect that the pandemic has on our business and financial results. Business contingency plans and cost-cutting measures have been implemented across the Company and will be adjusted in response to this evolving pandemic. The Company has significant liquidity and no near-term debt maturities, which provides us the flexibility to proactively manage the business while we navigate through uncertainty."

Mr. Pruitt continued, "Our first quarter performance reflects the hard work of each of our employees across the country. Through their efforts, we are pleased with the preliminary financial results despite the impact of the Coronavirus and record rainfall in Texas during the quarter."

Given the disruption in the current business environment, the Company is withdrawing the outlook for 2020 financial performance provided on February 25, 2020, which did not contemplate the effects of COVID-19.

New $180 Million Credit Facility Provides Liquidity and Flexibility

On April 17, 2020, U.S. Concrete entered into a new $180 million delayed draw term loan facility provided by Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent. The term loan facility's flexible structure provides additional liquidity and allows the Company to draw incrementally on the facility if needed. The term loan has a 5-year maturity and will bear interest at the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus a margin ranging from 2.75% up to 3.75%, depending on the amount borrowed. The agreement contains customary terms and conditions consistent with similar facilities and contains no financial maintenance covenants.

Mr. Pruitt concluded, "As we navigate through the COVID-19 health crisis, we are implementing plans to reduce capital spending and modifying our operating structure to maximize financial strength and flexibility. This additional borrowing capacity further strengthens our liquidity position to support the Company's long-term strategy and business opportunities."

